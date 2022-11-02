Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept — Muscle Car With An EV Attitude!

At the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, Dodge gave EV performance enthusiasts another peak at the hopefully soon-to-be-launched Dodge Charger Daytona SRT® Concept. The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT® Concept is slated to become the world’s first electric muscle car.

The November 1–4, 2022, SEMA show in Las Vegas is the world’s largest automotive trade event. Dodge took the opportunity to display its Banshee-powered battery-electric muscle car.

“The SEMA Show is one of the great gatherings of the performance culture, and Dodge isn’t going to shy away as we develop the next generation of a muscle car — one that just happens to be fully electric,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer at Stellantis. “Technology moves forward and the customizers and tuners move right along with it. We’re demonstrating how old-school hot-rodding will thrive in an electrified muscle-car future.”

The first peak at the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept was provided during Dodge Speed Week as part of the lead-up to the world’s largest celebration of automotive culture. But it didn’t feature the new tri-coat Stryker Red exterior hue that is just stunning as the car itself.

Dodge also announced some of the EV muscle car’s massive powertrain possibilities during its visually electrifying cameo appearance at SEMA. There are nine possible powertrain outputs for the all-electric muscle car concept. The EV muscle car concept features three different battery-electric power levels, as well as two levels of Dodge Direct Connection performance upgrades for each power level.

The electrifying performance of the muscle car EV is conveyed in a stair-step approach with a 400-volt system, 340 kilowatts (456 hp), 440 kilowatts (590 hp), and an as-yet-unannounced, factory-delivered, 800-volt SRT Banshee powertrain package.

400-Volt Output Levels

340 kilowatt (kW) — base trim (455 hp)

eStage 1 — 370 kW (495 hp)

eStage 2 — 400 kW (535 hp)

440 (kW) — base trim (590 hp)

eStage 1 — 470 kW (630 hp)

eStage 2 — 500 kW (670 hp)

Direct Connection Stage 1 and Stage 2 performance upgrades use a “crystal” key that plugs into the dash. Base output and Direct Connection upgrade levels for the 800-volt Banshee will be announced at a future date.

The mesmerizing Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept’s new tri-coat Stryker Red exterior hue was chosen as a way to celebrate the Stage 2 Banshee performance upgrade. Stage 2 comes with fender badging and sits on Direct Connection lightweight carbon-fiber concept wheels with 305mm drag radials.

Power levels are matched to the respective colors — nine unique paint colors and nine different wheel combinations.

Dodge is also creating a Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust (FCE) — the world’s first BEV exhaust system — and is surveying attendees of the SEMA regarding the tune of the new patent-pending FCE exhaust system. The Dodge brand is steadily working on its one-of-a-kind sound signature for its upcoming fully electric Charger muscle car.

Participants will be given an opportunity to evaluate and rank unique tuning versions of the Charger Daytona SRT Concept’s exhaust note.

The Dodge Charger has always been a legend for ICE muscle cars, and now it will become an icon for EV muscle cars. Dodge’s electrifying future looks well on track with the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept, offering a perception-shattering concept that reimagines what a muscle car can be like with an EV attitude.

Source: dodgegarage