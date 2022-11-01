Tritium & DC-America Join Forces to Provide Coast-to-Coast EV Charging Solution

Tritium DCFC Limited (Tritium) (Nasdaq: DCFC) and DC-America have joined forces to provide direct current (DC) fast chargers along America’s highway system as part of a federally funded coast-to-coast EV charging network. DC-America will now be offering its versatile charging station infrastructure equipped with Tritium’s industry-leading fast chargers, creating an efficient and easy-to-install EV charging system.

The new partnership is expected to be compliant with the federal Buy America standards and eligible for National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program funding.

“Tritium and DC-America share the common goal of electrifying transportation nationwide through an accessible charging network,” said Tritium CEO Jane Hunter. “We’re thrilled to partner with an industry innovator on a charging system that’s proudly made in America. We look forward to seeing DC-America stations equipped with Tritium chargers servicing drivers across the country.”

DC-America’s modular, skid-based charging systems allow for rapid deployment, with minimal onsite disruption and a simplified permitting process. The systems are ideal for highway corridor charging locations and offer ease of expansion at any charging location. DC-America’s PKM150 system is now housing Tritium’s uniquely modular and scalable 150kW DC fast charger.

“Designed for cost-effective operations and infrastructure deployment, the PKM150 is the ideal charger to pair with DC-America’s innovative system,” Hunter continued. “Together, our companies’ products create an EV charging solution that is unmatched in its efficiency, reliability, and scalability.”

With the recent opening of Tritium’s global manufacturing facility in Lebanon, Tennessee, all components of DC-America’s system are anticipated to comply with the U.S. Federal Highway Administration’s (FWHA) proposed Buy America requirements. That means that the system is expected to qualify for all 52 state and territory NEVI programs, which are funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. With $5 billion of investment over five years, the NEVI program sets a target of developing a convenient, reliable, and affordable EV charger network nationwide.

“When deciding which chargers to pair with our NEVI-compliant system, Tritium was a natural choice,” said DC-America President Nathan Bowen. “With a reputation that speaks for itself, Tritium is an ideal partner in our efforts to deliver accessible and convenient charging infrastructure across the country.”

The Biden-Harris administration announced its approval of all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plans, totaling more than $1.5 billion in NEVI Formula funding, in September. According to the U.S. Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, this investment will help to build EV chargers across more than 75,000 miles of highway nationwide.

Altogether, the vast network of charging sites will be able to charge millions of EVs and help move the US to a cleaner, electrified future.

“A century ago, America ushered in the modern automotive era; now America must lead the electric vehicle revolution,” said US Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at a press event. “The President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help us win the EV race by working with states, labor, and the private sector to deploy a historic nationwide charging network that will make EV charging accessible for more Americans.”