NIO Sales Grow 174%, XPeng Sales Decline

NIO has some good vehicle delivery numbers to share for October. Its sales were up 174.3% year over year in October 2022 compared to October 2021. Looking at year-to-date sales, they were up 32%.

NIO’s October 2022 total was 10,059, while its year-to-date total was 92,493. Specific model sales in October included: 2,814 sales of the ES7, 3,050 sales of the ET7, and 1,030 sales of the ET5.

NIO’s cumulative vehicle deliveries rose to 259,563.

XPeng had 5,101 deliveries in October 2022, a sharp drop from the 10,138 deliveries of October 2021. On the plus side, in the first 10 months of 2022, XPeng had 103,654 deliveries, whereas in the same period in 2021, XPeng had 66,542 deliveries. That’s a 56% increase in sales year over year.

Specific model sales in October included: 2,104 sales of the P7 sports sedan, 1,665 sales of the P5 family sedan, and 709 sales of the G3i compact SUV.

I reached out to XPeng to try to get more insight into why October sales were down so much. A company spokesperson told CleanTechnica, “I think G9 production and delivery ramp up needs time — and will see impact in the next couple of months.” That echoes official statements from He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPeng:

“We are accelerating customer deliveries of G9. Logistics and transportation capabilities are all in place for a steady production ramp up beginning in November. We expect that P7 and G9, both built on the Edward platform, will comprise a larger proportion of total deliveries in the coming months.

“Fulfilling customers’ needs by delivering an unmatched user experience through technology innovations remains our key priority. I’ve recently optimized our organizational structures and am confident that we are better aligned with customer demands and market trends with our differentiated Smart EV products.”

Without a doubt, the Chinese EV market is the most competitive in the world. Tesla recently cut prices there, and they are significantly lower than in the US market. XPeng has new models just arriving that may have weakened interest a bit in current models, and while City NGP has gotten great responses, it is currently only available in Guangzhou. Perhaps it will stimulate more demand when it rolls out to Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Still, it seems notable that NIO sales rose to 10,059 in October while XPeng’s dropped to 5,101. XPeng still leads in 2022 as a whole, though — 103,654 deliveries versus 92,493 deliveries. The end-of-year race between these two should be fun!