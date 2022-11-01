California Taco Bell Receives First EV Charging Stations

Thanks to ChargeNet Stations, you can now charge your electric vehicle (EV) while visiting Taco Bell for a meal — well, just in one location for now, but expect the opportunity to expand. At a South San Francisco Taco Bell, with the assistance of ChargeNet Solutions, Taco Bell opened its first ultra-fast charging station. The partnership between Taco Bell franchisee Diversified Restaurant Group (DRG) and ChargeNet Stations — which provides electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging stations and software — will make access to EV charging easy at one of America’s most popular fast food restaurant chains.

ChargeNet Stations use Tritium’s EV fast chargers, along with innovative software technology pairing solar energy and energy storage at fast food chains all across California.

“Call it quick food, quick charge,” said ChargeNet Stations CEO and Founder Tosh Dutt. “You can get an EV charge and a chalupa all in one easy stop.”

The good thing with ChargeNet Station’s chargers is they are compatible with all EV connector types and offer, on average, a 100-mile charge in 20 minutes (or fewer) for around $20. To help assist the traditionally underserved communities, strategic locations are being positioned to make EV charging more available.

“We are committed to catalyzing the EV revolution to ensure it spans across all demographics,” Dutt said. “This is why we are working with quick-serve restaurants, where an estimated 120 million Americans eat every day. About half of our locations are in marginalized communities across California, providing charging access to people who may not have the luxury of a home charging station. We are out to democratize EV charging across California and beyond.”

So far, more than 100 California Taco Bell restaurants are expected to receive charging stations in the next year. ChargeNet Stations expects to expand to other brands in the near future to provide its fast charging, energy storage, renewable energy, and software technology.

ChargeNet Stations provides highly efficient EV charging incorporates software, solar energy, and advanced energy storage solutions in order to offset the demand on the grid and charge vehicles faster. By combing solar and energy storage, the utility cost to the restaurant stays in check and increases renewable energy usage. “ChargeNet Stations’ debut Taco Bell location, at 465 El Camino Real, is operated by Taco Bell’s franchisee Diversified Restaurant Group and has six charging stations offering customers a clean, convenient EV charge.”

“We’re always looking for opportunities to bring innovative and sustainable ideas to market, especially those that create a ‘win-win’ for our customers, the community, and our business,” says SG Ellison, President of Diversified Restaurant Group. The group currently operates more than 300 Taco Bell and Arby’s in five states and is growing rapidly. “ChargeNet Stations has been a great partner and we’re looking forward to what the future holds.”

Within the next three years, many experts predict that there will be more than 50 types of EVs available in the USA, ranging in price at or below $30,000. Also, by 2035, California plans to ban the sales of new gas-powered cars and trucks.

“We’re solving a demand problem we know is coming,” said Dutt. “What we’re doing is creating a seamless opportunity for a quick charge at a convenient place and for a good price — and it’s good for the planet.”

“For the first time in many decades, how and where we power transportation is up for grabs, creating countless opportunities for rapid and convenient EV charging,” said Tritium CEO Jane Hunter. Tritium, a leading direct current fast charger manufacturer, has sold more than 7,600 chargers across 42 countries, and recently opened a Tennessee factory to increase U.S. supply capabilities and produce Buy America-compliant chargers in 2023. “This ChargeNet Stations site sets a new standard in convenient charging, pairing cutting-edge Tritium fast charger technology with on-site solar, battery storage and the opportunity to rest and recharge with a warm meal from Taco Bell.”