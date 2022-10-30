Mobilize Fast Charge: The New Ultrafast Charging Network In Europe

New fast chargers are coming to Europe by mid-2024. Mobilize, a brand of Renault Group along with Renault dealerships, is launching Mobilize Fast Charge network. The ultrafast charging network consists of 200 charging stations, with most of the stations located at Renault dealerships that are less than 5 minutes from a motorway or expressway exit, giving easy access to their ultrafast charging stations that are not too far out of the way to use Mobilize Fast Charge.

Mobilize is planning to install 90 stations in France with there being one ultrafast station every 150 km on France’s trunk roads. Drivers will be able to charge their vehicles 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Mobilize Fast Charge will be one of the most powerful charging networks in Europe, delivering up to 400 kW of charging power. At each charging station, there will be 6 ultrafast charging points supplying up to 400 kW each.

Before long, a worry-free electric vehicle road trip from Hamburg to Seville will be possible thanks to Mobilizes’s strategic placement of EV chargers across Europe.

“One of Mobilize’s objectives is to make mobility cleaner and more accessible. Mobilize Fast Charge is helping by providing all-electric vehicle drivers with access to ultrafast charging points whatever brand they drive. To make this happen, Mobilize is leveraging two of Renault Group’s strengths: its granular sales network and Mobilize Power Solutions’ expertise,” said Clotilde Delbos, CEO, of Mobilize.

Some of the really nice perks that come along with using the Mobilize charging network while charging their electric vehicle, drivers have access to a nice seating area while their EV is charging. Drivers will have access to a Wi-Fi connection, coffee or snack, the ability to charge their phone or laptop, or even the ability to play a video game before continuing their journey.

Also, holders of Mobilize recharge cards can enjoy preferential rates throughout the Mobilize Fast Charge network.

“We are keen to show that it is possible to change the way we think about mobility; that there are down-to-earth, clever solutions that fit everyone’s needs. Mobilize is paving the way for large-scale transformation, with the stated intention of opening the door for as many people as possible to enjoy sustainable, accessible, and affordable mobility,” states Clotilde Delbos.

Mobilize Fast Charge stations will lower their impact on the grid by using a charging mechanism that relies on a smart energy management system combined with stationary storage capacity using electric vehicle batteries and, in some places, solar power from photovoltaic panels.

The powerful storage system is able to deliver a full 600 kW of instantaneous power while charging several vehicles at once. The system delivers ultrafast charge at the best price for EV owners and decreases the cost of connections that have to be made to the grid.

Mobilize Power Solutions conducted preliminary studies to identify the best locations and sizes of each of the stations it will set up and operate to develop the entire Mobilize Fast Charge network.

Mobilize Power Solutions has operations in 11 key electric vehicle markets in Europe: Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, and Luxembourg.

Photos courtesy of Mobilize