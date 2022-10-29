The Tesla Community’s & Tesla Short Shorts’ Descent on Cape Canaveral for “TeslaCon” 2022

Nick Howe, President of Tesla Owners Club Florida, presented TeslaCon Florida 2022 last weekend. The event was held in beautiful Cape Canaveral at the Radisson Resort at the Port. The team from EVANNEX attended the event and we were thrilled to connect with so many friends in the Tesla community!

The weekend was filled with fun things to do, presentations by experts from the Tesla community, and appearances by many high-profile Tesla “celebrities” and EV influencers. Tesla aftermarket accessories companies, car wrapping shops, and other electric vehicle vendors were also on site showing their wares and meeting the crowd of well over 300 attendees.

Exhibitors included marquis sponsor Electrified Garage. The company’s owner, Chris Salvo, was a scheduled speaker. Electrified Garage specializes in maintaining and repairing all Tesla vehicles. We also got a chance to see the king of vinyl wraps for Teslas, “Mojo” from Signature Custom Wraps and Coatings.

In addition, ESE Carbon Wheels presented their line of gorgeous carbon fiber wheels custom-designed for fitment on Tesla vehicles (soon available at EVANNEX). Seminars were well-attended and featured Tesla influencers like Ryan McCaffrey, host of the popular Ride the Lightning podcast. It was also cool to see John Gibbs, Dr. Know-it-all Knows it all, in-person after enjoying his YouTube videos.

Blake Fuller, winner of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, was another amazing speaker. Our friend, Zach Shahan, Editor of CleanTechnica, gave a fascinating presentation on the state of the EV market today. An entertaining moment arrived when Zach was joined on stage by David Havasi, who showed off his red “short shorts” made famous by Elon Musk via Twitter, who made them available as a way to troll Wall Street’s $TSLA short sellers out there.

A highlight of the presentations was when the man, the myth, the legend, Sandy Munro, discussed his “take” on EVs and Tesla. He provided a deep dive into the engineering of Tesla vehicles and gave his candid opinion of the future of Tesla and the auto industry at large.

My favorite part of the weekend was getting a chance to meet so many passionate and well-informed Tesla owners out there. Even though I work in the Tesla ecosystem (at EVANNEX), I always seem to learn more about Teslas when I get a chance to meet other Tesla owners and hear about their experience surrounding EV ownership.

by Tosca Casinelli

Originally published by EVANNEX.