Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Photo courtesy of EVANNEX.

Cars

The “Delivery Wave” At Tesla Is Causing Problems With Logistics, Not Demand

Published

I’ve been monitoring Tesla deliveries for years. My job depends on it. Typically, Tesla vehicle deliveries are concentrated at the end of the quarter as the electric automaker scrambles to make (or beat) “the numbers” predicted by Wall Street analysts. Why? This often acts as a catalyst to increase investor confidence. In turn, the company’s stock price can rise.

That didn’t happen this quarter and the stock price was impacted (negatively). Although these things don’t alway precisely correlate, vehicle deliveries often impact Wall Street’s “vision” for Tesla coming into (and out of) the company’s quarterly earnings.

At EVANNEX, we often see our own Tesla accessories sales increase at end of quarter — particularly if Tesla increases vehicle deliveries. New Tesla owners want to get accessories, right away, upon taking delivery. In much the same way as a new homeowner tends to go out and furnish their house after moving in, new car owners want to “furnish” their new cars with what they need.

Recently, we saw our timeline shift back slightly at end of quarter, which appeared to align with Tesla’s logistics-related delays. My take: this clearly was a logistics issue for Tesla, not a demand issue. I recently appeared on a Fox Business News show, The Claman Countdown, and discussed this with Liz Claman.

Discussing Tesla’s “logistics” dilemma with Liz Claman on The Claman Countdown (Source: Fox Business News)*

Wall Street seems confused on this topic. According to Al Root at Barron’s,Tesla stock was getting hammered after weaker-than-expected third-quarter delivery numbers … [some] believe the shortfall was due to logistics. That isn’t what investors are worried about, however. They’re worried about demand.”

“The delivery shortfall amounted to about 14,000 or 15,000 units. That’s the biggest miss relative to expectations in quite some time. Investors were reacting with nervousness,” reports Barron’s.

“More than a few analysts gave the company a pass, blaming changing vehicle logistics for the miss. Tesla said it had a much higher number than usual of ‘cars in transit’ at the end of the quarter as the company transitioned ‘to a more even regional mix of vehicle builds.’ That makes some sense. Tesla, after all, recently opened up two new plants in Texas and Germany. Sales patterns have been changing,” according to Barron’s.

We’re seeing the same thing. As a company inside the Tesla ecosystem serving owners with aftermarket accessories, it’s crystal clear to me — Tesla is delivering plenty of cars. We’re seeing the usual vehicle deliveries “bump,” but it’s coming slightly after the typical end-of-quarter timeframe.

*FYI: If you’re a Cybertruck fan and looking for more info on the Cyber Backpack, check out our reservation page.

Related: Matt Pressman & The Evolution Of Tesla Vehicle Design & Tesla Aftermarket Products

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

Matt is all about Tesla. He’s a TSLA investor, and he loves driving the family's Model 3, Model S, and Model X company cars. As co-founder of EVANNEX, a family business specializing in aftermarket Tesla accessories, he’s served as a contributor/editor of Electric Vehicle University (EVU) and the Owning Model S and Getting Ready for Model 3 books. He writes daily about Tesla and you can follow his work on the EVANNEX blog.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

The Tesla Community’s & Tesla Short Shorts’ Descent on Cape Canaveral for “TeslaCon” 2022

Nick Howe, President of Tesla Owners Club Florida, presented TeslaCon Florida 2022 last weekend. The event was held in beautiful Cape Canaveral at the...

13 hours ago
southern US southern US

Climate Change

How The Southern US Benefits From Federal Funding For Climate Action

It's interesting to look at the confluence of southern politicians' climate denial discourse and their hands outreached for climate cash.

2 days ago

Batteries

Let’s Talk More About Battery Longevity

In another recent article, our friend Barry discussed the need for standards in battery longevity if consumers are going to adopt EVs. I agree...

3 days ago
Tesla Supercharger Tesla Supercharger

Cars

Latest Tesla OTA Update Increases Charging Speed, Adds Other Features

The latest over-the-air update from Tesla tweaks the battery management controls to allow faster high-power charging.

3 days ago

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.