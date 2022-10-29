Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Batteries

Solar Powering South Australia Completely For Several Hours A Day

Published

A week ago, all of the electricity demand in South Australia was met by solar — rooftop and utility — from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. That’s six hours of free power from the sun. Sometime this year (remember, we in the antipodes are heading into summer) all operational demand being met by renewables may become the norm. Excess supply is being exported to Victoria or stored in batteries. The Hornsdale (Tesla) “Big Battery” is proving that it is far more useful than the Big Banana. And Electro might drop in for a snack.

Only a few years ago, South Australia’s Big Battery was being ridiculed, and predictions of an apocalyptic nature were being made about the state grid. Now, it is an example to the world and a supplier of electricity to the other states. From 2025, the link to New South Wales will also be able to handle any excess power generated in South Australia.

Western Australia operates the world’s largest isolated grid. Last weekend, solar perched on the rooftops of homes and businesses supplied 75% of electricity needs. Talk of a business case for fossil fuel “baseload” power is now getting quieter. Tim the Toolman Taylor would be impressed — more power!

“The Western Australia main grid, known as the South West Interconnected System (SWIS), is expected to phase out the last of its state-owned coal generators by 2028, mainly because they are dirty and polluting, and because they struggle to deal with the big bite of the energy pie taken by rooftop solar in the middle of the day.”

Western Australia will benefit from the installation of more wind power to supply the SWIS at night, and batteries to store any excess solar. At present, it appears that it is gas generation which is feeling the squeeze.

The National Electricity Market Watch tells me that at the moment about 50% of the electricity being used all over Australia is coming from a combination of solar, wind, and hydro.

Sitting at my computer on this rainy Sunday morning, I am encouraged by the progress Australia is making. Not just more power, but power from the right sources that does not corrupt the planet on which we live.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He is long on Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

One Earth climate solutions electric vehicles solar power One Earth climate solutions electric vehicles solar power

Cars

“Deploy!” Says Beyond Zero Emissions

The latest report from Beyond Zero Emissions says we have the technology to cut our emissions as deeply as 80%, all we need to...

9 hours ago
One Earth climate model renewable energy plan One Earth climate model renewable energy plan

Clean Power

Offshore Wind — Victoria Won’t Wait

Victoria, Australia, will no longer wait for coal companies and energy generators to make up their minds and take action. Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosio...

11 hours ago
ANU GIS map of Queensland pumped hydro resource locations ANU GIS map of Queensland pumped hydro resource locations

Agriculture

Queensland Australia Has A Fossil Fuel Revenue Problem & Wants Hydrogen To Solve It

Green hydrogen for energy is an economic dead end, not a replacement for fossil fuel revenues, and the sooner Queensland policy makers internalize that,...

21 hours ago

Cars

Car-Dominated Urban Sprawl Will Become Irrelevant Urban Blight

Don't get fussed about electric cars not being a solution. They are part of the kit bag. If you sensibly want urban densification, transit,...

22 hours ago

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.