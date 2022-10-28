Connect with us

Wind Goes Global Giga

China — Chaozhou, in the Guangdong province of China, intends to install a 43.3 gigawatt wind farm in the Taiwan Straits about 100 km off the coast. According to the city’s five-year plan, work should start before 2025. “The area has unique topographical features that mean wind will be strong enough to run the turbines 3,800 to 4,300 hours a year, or 43% to 49% of the time, an unusually high utilization rate,” IEEFA writes. There are no cost estimates yet.

About 17 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity were added in China last year, creating the largest fleet of wind turbines in the world. Up to 2019, China had an installed capacity of over 210 gigawatts of wind power. We can expect more as utilities and local governments continue to pursue ambitious renewable buildout plans. Costs continue to fall as compared with fossil fuel alternatives. China has a plan to cut emissions to zero by 2060.

Philippines — The Department of Energy of the Philippines has announced that 40 offshore wind service contracts with a potential capacity of 30 gigawatts have been issued. “We have issued the offshore wind service contracts to about 20 offshore wind developers, and this involves around 40 offshore wind contracts with an equivalent of about 30 GW of potential capacity, only for offshore wind,” Energy Assistant Secretary Mylene Capongcol said.

Offshore wind is a new technology for the Philippines, and there exist some concerns regarding the costs involved. “We have different frameworks because we are purely private sector-driven,” Capongcol said.

Morocco — Adani is in talks to build wind and solar generation plants in Morocco to supply electricity and emissions-free fuel to Europe. Two 5-gigawatt stages are proposed to supply local power, export electricity directly to Europe, and produce green hydrogen.

Morocco already has about 2.8 gigawatts of wind and solar installed. Adani’s project would be almost equal to Morocco’s existing installed energy generation capacity.

It is good news for the planet as wind goes global giga!

 
David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He is long on Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

