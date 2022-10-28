The First Images of the New Maserati GranCabrio Prototype

With two all-electric models already under its belt, the Grecale Folgore and GranTurismo Folgore, Maserati, the popular Italian sports car manufacturer, is preparing to release its third electric vehicle — the GranCabrio Folgore. The new Maserati GranCabrio prototypes are cruising the roads in Modena while still in the initial stages of testing.

Maserati is zooming past most other brands of its caliber with its future ambitions of a line of 100% electric luxury vehicles. The new models are intended to launch the Folgore electric range, with which Maserati will set the benchmark in every market segment: each car in the range will be fully electric by 2030.

The GranCabrio Folgore has been taking night drives through the city to test its maneuverability, and hitting the track at sunset to test its agility — and stopping for perfect photo ops, as well. This is all while gathering essential data for optimal final tuning.

The GranCabrio Folgore is the drop-top version of the GranTurismo Folgore. They are practically identical except for the convertible top. With the first official photos from Maserati, you can see the GranCabrio Folgore is fully wrapped in camouflage but will look pretty much like the final production version.

The GranCabrio Folgore EV is expected to utilize the tri-motor electric powertrain (two at the rear, one at the front) to deliver 300 kW (402 hp) each for a total installed power of 1,206 horsepower and max torque of 1,350 Newton meters (995 pound-feet). Maserati says the battery pack, with a nominal capacity of 92.5 kWh (83 kWh usable), can continuously transmit around 560 kilowatts (751 horsepower) to all four wheels.

Maserati’s GranTurismo Folgore EV can do 0-62 mph (0–100 km/h) in 2.7 seconds and 0-124 mph (200 km/h) in 8.8 seconds. It reaches a top speed of 198 mph (319 km/h). The GranCabrio Folgore EV will probably be a little lower on acceleration and top speed since convertibles tend to underperform slightly more than hardtop versions.

Source: media.maserati.com