Jaguar & Land Rover EV Drivers In UK Get Charging Boost From Plugsurfing

If you own a plug-in electric hybrid or fully electric Jaguar or Land Rover in the UK, there is some good news. JLR has partnered with Plugsurfing to offer easy access to its charging network. Owners will now have access to a network of over 300,000 charging points reaching across 27 countries and 700 separate charging point providers, including Osprey, Ionity, and char.gy. More network operators are being added later this year.

If you are an existing or new owner, you will receive a welcome pack to the service. Included in the welcome pack is a charging key that simply needs to be tapped at any one of the network’s points to initiate a charge. You can also access the network of chargers using the Jaguar Charging or Land Rover Charging app. With a large curated selection of charging points across the UK and Europe, this will surely make it simpler to travel worry-free.

The way users can pay for the service is equally simple.

With three different packages to choose from, drivers can select the package that best fits their needs and driving habits.

Pay-As-You-Go package — there is no monthly fee, and charging sessions cost simply the current variable rate at each charger

— there is no monthly fee, and charging sessions cost simply the current variable rate at each charger The Gold Tariff package — priced at £4.26 inc. VAT per month, including VAT. Provides fixed prices for charging, differing depending on the speed of the charger.

— priced at £4.26 inc. VAT per month, including VAT. Provides fixed prices for charging, differing depending on the speed of the charger. The Platinum Tariff package — priced at £8.50 per month including VAT, reduces the fixed rates, making it suitable for drivers who are regularly charging away from home.

As a part of the Reimagine strategy and Jaguar Land Rover’s future electrification plans, JLR continues to improve the customer-driving experience with three main pillars: simplicity, transparency, and flexibility. The new partnership with Plugsurfing will help customers to keep their journeys hassle-free. In addition to regular owners, JLR will allow company car fleet managers to charge through one Jaguar Charging or Land Rover Charging account, giving oversight on all charging sessions and one simple invoice.

By 2025, Jaguar plans to be reimagined as an all-electric luxury brand as part of its Reimagine strategy. Jaguar already has the the Jaguar I-PACE all-electric SUV, accompanied by the Jaguar E-PACE and the Jaguar F-PACE plug-in hybrid electrics. Land Rover also has plans for all Land Rover nameplates being available in pure electric form by the end of the decade.

In 2024, Land Rover plans to release an all-battery-electric Range Rover which is currently already available as an extended range plug-in hybrid. The Land Rover hybrid version cuts the CO2 emission levels as low as 18g/km and provides up to 70 miles of electric range. The recently revealed, dynamic New Range Rover Sport will also offer pure electric propulsion from 2024.

“This is a significant step forward for us and our customers as we move closer to our all-electric future. Creating simplicity and convenience throughout the EV ownership experience is a key objective and, until now, we have been impacted by a compromised public charging infrastructure. With our new Jaguar Charging and Land Rover Charging services, we can serve our fleet and business customers with valuable management tools, and enhance the charging process by making it more simple and convenient for drivers throughout the UK and across Europe,” said Rawdon Glover, Jaguar Land Rover UK MD