FreeWire & Parkland Team Up To Bring Game-Changing Battery-Integrated Ultrafast EV Chargers

A new collaboration between FreeWire Technologies (FreeWire) and Parkland Corporation (Parkland) will offer easy access to ultrafast EV charging across British Columbia, Canada. FreeWire’s ultrafast Boost Charger unlocks space-efficient and cost-effective ultrafast EV charging with lower installation and operational costs for an attractive return on investment. The fully integrated charger operates using a low-voltage grid connection, which allows for deployment 6× faster than conventional solutions with minimal business disruption.

Parkland, an international fuel distributor and retailer with operations in 25 countries, owns several proprietary brands, such as Esso, Pioneer, Fas Gas Plus, and Ultramar. Parkland serves well over one million customers per day across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The recent announcement of the partnership is set to begin in British Columbia, Canada. So far, British Columbia leads the way in EV adoption in Canada, and Parkland’s commitment will provide a critical and convenient charging service to the public while accelerating Canada’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

“FreeWire and Parkland are doing something incredibly innovative in launching what will be the largest deployment of battery-integrated ultrafast chargers in North America,” said Arcady Sosinov, FreeWire founder and CEO. “Our technology will help Parkland to provide coverage in areas where securing new, larger grid connections would make installing such infrastructure more challenging, making it possible for drivers to get a premium charge in the same amount of time it takes to grab a meal on the go – all without impacting the electrical grid.”

To begin with, FreeWire will install its FreeWire Boost Charger, a 150 kW ultrafast EV charging station, at 25 sites in British Columbia, from Victoria to Calgary. The charging locations were selected to provide an essential charging service in dense urban locations, as well as remote destinations along major thoroughfares.

“We are excited to team up with FreeWire as we build our On the Run EV ultra-fast charging network across British Columbia,” said Darren Smart, Senior Vice President, Energy Transition and Corporate Development, at Parkland. “We are committed to staying one step ahead of our customers’ evolving needs. Using battery-integrated chargers will mitigate the need for time-consuming and costly electrical upgrades, allowing us to expand our charging network quickly and efficiently, as customer needs increase. Also, because they constantly trickle charge, these chargers significantly reduce strain on our utility grids and minimize our peak demand charges.”

To sweeten the charging experience, FreeWire Boost Chargers are integrated with Parkland’s JOURNIE™ Rewards App and loyalty programs to provide an enhanced, customer-focused experience for Parkland’s members. Even better than the reward points, the charging will be free for drivers using the app to initiate the charge during the first launch phase.

Canada has recently announced that it will be ending the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles in 2035 in order to obtain its target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and increase its adoption of EVs.

With a range of 200 miles in 15 minutes, the FreeWire’s battery-integrated Boost Charger recharges an EV in as little time as it takes to order a takeout meal. The Boost Charger plugs into existing low-voltage utility service and delivers high-power charging that typically requires extensive site improvements and grid upgrades. With the flexibility of the Boost Charger, more locations can benefit from ultrafast charging.

FreeWire also offers its unique solutions to major players like BP, Chevron, and Phillips 66. Soon the boost chargers will be located at a store near you!

