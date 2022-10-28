EVOS Makes Charging Simple for Body Corporates

As demand surges for answers to the issues surrounding strata charging, EVOS proposes a simple solution. “EVOS utilizes its Australian made and designed AC chargers, Grid Integration Device (GID) and vehicle integration devices (VID) to create a system that simply allows strata communities to provide EV charging for its occupants. The rich data EVOS collects from the charging station, the VID and the GID is used to make intelligent, real time energy decisions that help body corporates avoid electrical infrastructure upgrades and manage ongoing electricity costs.”

“We realised one of the biggest hindrances to home charging is that many people in high density areas are living in apartments, and strata or body corporate companies were struggling with the concept of a charger being installed and the entire building having to pay for the electricity to charge an EV,” said Marcelo Salgado, CEO and co-founder of EVOS. “The software on our Fleet Home 22 AC Charger can instinctively choose the ideal idle time for the charger to charge the vehicle when possible, as well as control charge rate, speed and power to ensure owners can manage their energy output. And we began working with a strata company in Australia, LPE, to develop software which integrates with the charger and allows for strata operators to adopt a user-pays plan seamlessly, tracking energy usage per vehicle and per owner.”

“It’s a complex issue but one that we’ve solved, and we’re already seeing keen interest in it from companies across Australia,” Salgado adds.

EVOS chargers can be installed privately and in visitor carparks, and can be identified with a QR code. Scanning this code takes the driver to a payment portal. You don’t need another app! The EVOS solution — named the EVOS-Strata — allows the body corporate to recoup its energy costs, as EVOS can work with the embedded network retailer to invoice occupants through their existing accounts. Or EVOS can manage the billing process directly on behalf of the body corporate.

Upgrading electrical capacity to an existing building can be expensive. The EVOS Energy Management System intelligently shares existing power, allowing for more EV charging stations without the costly retrofit. Thus, the maximum load set is never exceeded. Solar power can be integrated for charging needs.

Non-occupants can be locked out of the system, but visitors can be allowed. No power theft.

EVOS has come a long way since its launch by a handful of former Tritium engineers almost 12 months ago. They have formed a partnership with AmpCharge, designed an easy-to-install and uninstall charger for fleets, and now have a solution for strata title dwellers in collaboration with LPE. And they are looking for staff!

The EVOS-Strata solution is a welcome addition to the strata charging industry.