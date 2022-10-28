BDR & Zero Join Forces To Power Electric ADV Riding

A new multi-year partnership has been formed by adventure motorcycling nonprofit Backcountry Discovery Routes (BDR) and Zero Motorcycles, one of the world’s leaders in electric motorcycles and powertrains. The collaboration between BDR and Zero motorcycles aims to preserve riding opportunities and drive economic tourism for communities within the Backcountry Discovery Routes.

The new partnership will include OEM sponsorship of upcoming BDR and BDR-X routes. With 13 existing routes, this partnership will help grow and expand the network of charging stations along the 13 routes and future BDR routes.

Zero Motorcycles’ newest addition to the adventure bike category, the DSR/X model, is the perfect fit for adventure riders who want to explore the backcountry with minimal impact on the environment while harnessing the power and reliability of EV (electric vehicle) technology.

Dan Quick, Communications Director at Zero Motorcycles said, “The DSR/X is the world’s most capable electric motorcycle and BDR is the first and most trusted name in adventure mapping for Powersports, so joining the two was a natural and seamless union. Combining the DSR/X with the support, resources, and infrastructure that comes with this partnership makes electrified adventure riding tangibly within reach for riders everywhere.”

While range is a factor when traveling in the backcountry with an electric bike, BDR has decided to put the DSR/X to the test by doing multi-day, long-distance scouting and filming expeditions. Also, the DSR/X will be challenged during the creation of the upcoming Northern California BDR (CABDR-North) and the Black Hills, SD BDR-X routes slated for release in the next two years.

To enhance BDR’s vast resources of off-pavement route planning, they have added an interactive map to now display EV charging stations within a 25-mile radius of all BDR routes. The interactive map will make planning your EV Adventure ride more comforting knowing where the next EV charging station is located. So, you can explore some of the best backcountry and nature worry-free.

“We are excited to partner with Zero Motorcycles to help launch this new dimension to the adventure riding experience, and increase awareness of and access to EV charging infrastructure along outdoor recreation routes across the U.S.,” BDR Executive Director Inna Thorn said. “The reality, as futuristic as it may seem, of electric-powered adventure motorcycles, is now. Being at the forefront of the EV movement along with Zero Motorcycles presents major opportunities for the BDR and our community to help create an eco-system where EV ADV becomes the norm.”

Zero’s DSR/X is the world’s first true electric ADV model, with the unique Z-Force 75-10X direct drive motor variant specially tuned for the rigors of navigating rough terrain. The Z-Force 75-10X delivers 166 ft-lb of torque and 100 hp of immediate power that effortlessly navigates any obstacle and reaches a top speed of 112 mph. The DSR/X comes standard with a 17.3 kWh battery pack and an optional Power Tank that is configured to a 21 kWh pack. The city range for the Zero DSR/X is 180 miles for a full charge, while the backcountry off-road range would probably be a little less. But with EV charging stations within a 25-mile radius of all BDR routes, range shouldn’t be a problem.

A few things that also make the Zero DSR/X ideal for adventure riding is the ground clearance that comes with the adventure EV bike. The DSR/X features a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel for added clearance while maneuvering rugged terrain. It also supports a luggage-capable frame and rugged suspension package, which is perfect for exploring multi-day BDR routes. With the optional top box and side boxes that are offered, camping or day gear could easily be stored on the bike. The DSR/X base model starts at $24,495 MSRP.

BDR is doing a lot for the outdoor community and helping to conserve nature with their partnership with Zero Motorcycles and others. BDR’s commitment to expanding access to the outdoors in a sustainable and low-impact way will have a positive impact on outdoor recreation and local communities alike.

Source: RideBDR.com/Electric