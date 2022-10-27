Iron Flow Batteries To Be Built In Queensland

Long-duration iron flow batteries from ESS will be initially assembled from US components in Queensland, Australia, but then will transition to more and more local content. Energy Storage Industries Asia Pacific (ESI) will distribute these long-duration flow batteries, known as Energy Warehouse systems, across Australia, New Zealand, and Oceania.

According to a recent press release: “ESS will initially supply 70 complete 75kW / 500kWh Energy Warehouse (EW) systems to ESI (Energy Storage Industries) in 2022 and 2023. Concurrently, ESI will construct a manufacturing facility in Queensland, Australia, equipped to conduct final assembly of ESS systems from 2024 onward. Systems manufactured at the Queensland facility will utilize ‘core component kits’ supplied by ESS including battery modules, proton pumps, and other unique components. Core component kits will continue to be manufactured in Wilsonville, Ore. The ESI manufacturing facility is designed to reach a production capacity of up to 400 MW of energy storage annually.”

Energy Storage Industries is investing up to $70 million in Maryborough to manufacture and distribute low-cost, long-life iron flow batteries. The aim is to deliver 400 megawatts worth of these batteries a year by 2026, and then to do so for the following 15 years. This is expected to accelerate the clean energy transition in Australia, New Zealand, and Oceania by supplying long-duration energy storage in the region for when the sun is finished shining and the wind is not yet blowing.

ESS technology uses the abundant low-cost elements of iron, salt, and water to deliver environmentally safe battery solutions capable of providing up to 12 hours of flexible utility-scale energy storage. From sundown to sunup!

“ESS iron flow technology provides cost-effective long-duration energy storage and is ideal for applications that require from 4–12 hours of flexible energy capacity. ESS systems provide resilient, sustainable energy storage well-suited for multiple use cases including utility-scale renewable energy installations, remote solar + storage microgrids, grid load-shifting and peak shaving, and other ancillary grid services. ESS technology is safe, non-toxic and has a 25-year lifespan without capacity fade. Demand for long-duration energy storage systems is expected to grow rapidly in Australia; New South Wales announced the procurement of 2 GW of LDES in its recent Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap.”

Stuart Parry, Managing Director of ESI, says: “Safe and non-toxic ESS iron flow batteries are perfect in Australia’s harsh environment and the ability to locally source electrolyte provides insurance against supply chain risks and price escalation. The transition to clean energy requires new long-duration storage solutions and we look forward to working with ESS to meet the needs of an increasingly renewable energy grid.”

Eric Dresselhuys, CEO of ESS, adds: “ESI brings a wealth of experience and expertise in clean energy and energy storage and a keen understanding of the Australian energy market. We look forward to working with them to advance our shared mission to accelerate the clean energy transition by deploying long-duration energy storage solutions in the region.”

Energy Warehouse deliveries to ESI are expected to begin in 2022. The ground has already been broken in Maryborough!

Featured image courtesy of ESS.