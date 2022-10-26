Latest Tesla OTA Update Increases Charging Speed, Adds Other Features

Tesla has just released its latest over-the-air software update (2022.40.1). The key upgrade here concerns charging. After installing the update, the battery will charge more efficiently, thanks to Tesla updating the thermal controls to take into account the actual power output of each individual Supercharger. The result is the battery can now charge a little more quickly and efficiently. This is not breakthrough stuff, but rather an incremental improvement that most drivers will appreciate. It can also permit faster charging when using a non-Tesla fast charger. Here’s what Tesla says about the new software improvements:

“During DC fast charging, the thermal system controls have been optimized for each charging station’s power capability, improving both charging and on-route battery preconditioning efficiency. This results in fast charge time and reduced energy costs.”

That’s the big news about the 2022.40.1 update, but there are several lesser tweaks included as well. The Media Player will now include radio station logos, which can make it easier to find what you’re looking for. Since some folks may have a hard time dealing with the touchscreen while driving, any effort to make things easier and more obvious certainly can’t hurt. [Editor’s note: Changing radio stations is one of the few things I use the touchscreen for wile driving. I have a system that requires very little distraction, and am essentially using muscle memory for much of it, but for the times I need to look at the screen, station logos could be useful. —Zach]

The update also includes a new Drive Door Unlock Mode, a feature that is common in many other cars. Once the feature is activated after the download is installed, the driver can press and hold the lock button on the driver’s side door to unlock all the doors and open the trunk at the same time.

A brief touch of the button continues to only unlock the driver’s door as before. No doubt owners will need to familiarize themselves with how this new feature operates to understand the difference between a short push and a long push. So much of Tesla operation involves programming drivers to use the software correctly.

Previously, owners were not able to activate Dog Mode and Sentry Mode at the same time. The new update solves that conundrum. Now you can do both so that you can protect your pet and your car simultaneously.

Tesla says that with the new update, activating Dog Mode and Sentry Mode at the same disables the alarm sounds. You will still be alerted if there is a potential issue, and the Sentry Mode feature will capture and save video footage, but the loud alarm won’t go off. You wouldn’t want the alarm to scare your pet, and we assume there’s a chance that if your dog (cat, monkey, armadillo, or other emotional support animal of choice) was moving about enough inside the car, it could set the alarm off on its own.

All in all, these are incremental improvements that over-the-air updates make possible — another Tesla innovation that is now becoming de regueur in the automotive industry.