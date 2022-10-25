Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Airplane at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. Photo by Zach Shahan, CleanTechnica.

Aviation

Is Sustainable Aviation Fuel the Solution for the Aviation industry?

Published

In a recent report from Rethink Energy, lead analyst Bogdan Avramuta makes the point that depending on “sustainable aviation fuel” — that is, kerosene created from waste — will not achieve the aviation industry’s goals of decarbonization.

“The 2050 target set by the industry to itself is to halve its emission compared to 2005 levels.”

Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is a direct replacement for aviation fuel (Jet A). Think kerosene from rubbish. There are nine ways of making SAF, most involving using some form of carbon-rich material waste — municipal solid waste, agricultural or forestry waste, cooking oils, animal fat, sugar cane, sugar beet, and plants high in saturated fat like jatropha and camelina.

Sustainable aviation fuel from waste is a possible solution … in theory. “Reports that looked into the global potential for such biofuels point at about 30 EJ – 1 exa-joule = 1 million terajoules – worth of annual feedstock out of which 43% represents straw and 33% forest residue.

“Only around half of this (~15 EJ) would be needed to hit the 100 billion gallons target, but putting in place an industry which collects all of this, to then transport it to chemical plants and oil refineries, just has not happened so far. And without an actual plan in place this means no one is truly serious about going down this route.”

“Which means the Sustainable Aviation Fuel industry is just an excuse to keep doing what it is doing,” adds Peter White, senior analyst of Rethink Energy and founder of Rethink Research. Business as usual.

In the end, the planes running on SAF are still emitting the same amount of carbon dioxide. Given that both Airbus and Boeing have predicted that the number flights and the number of planes will double in the next 30 years, what is the answer? Could we turn to hydrogen or electric powered panes perhaps?

Rethink Energy sees 3 possible scenarios: 1. SAF, 2. More SAF, and 3. Hydrogen.

Remaining emissions

Remaining emissions.

The advantages of hydrogen are that “its mass energy density is three times higher than that for kerosene. The downside though is that its volumetric energy density is three times lower.”

How do you store the volume and manage the particular chemical attributes of hydrogen? Universal Hydrogen is aiming to have a pressurized tank available for use in commercial flights in coming years. Rethink Energy predicts that H2 cost will be down to $1.50 kg by 2030.

Due to the lower mass/energy density (around 0.936MJ/kg or 260Wh/kg), Rethink Energy expects that battery-powered flight will be limited to very small aircraft. Other commentators have nominated a niche role for small electric aircraft like Alice to be used on short city-to-city flights, a bit like an Uber for the family.

“There are two types of hydrogen powered airplanes that are currently being developed: hydrogen-electric (H2-El) and hydrogen internal combustion (H2-ICE). … If the hydrogen used is produced with 100% renewable energy, then the ‘well-to-wake’ emissions will truly be zero.”

Adapting existing engines and planes to run on hydrogen will mean that these technologies will make it to market more quickly.

The Alliance for Zero Emission Aviation (AZEA) launched in the EU — and including hydrogen pioneers like ZeroAvia and Universal Hydrogen; airline operators like EasyJet and WizzAir; engineering giants like Airbus, Rolls-Royce, GE, and even Pratt & Whitney — should speed the transition of the industry towards zero emission fuels. It is expected that the EU will introduce regulations to encourage this. A notable frontrunner is Denmark, which is getting ready for its first zero-emission commercial flight as early as 2025 — powered by hydrogen fuel cells spinning electric motors.

SAF in the fuel mix

Projections of fuel mix.

Rolls Royce, in partnership with Tecnam and Widerøe, expects to have a commercial aircraft in service by 2026. Airbus believes that hydrogen is the fuel of the future and joined the world’s largest clean hydrogen infrastructure investment fund in 2022.

The majority of flights are fewer than 2000 km. It is expected that these routes can be serviced by turboprop-powered aircraft flying on hydrogen. They might just be a little slower. We have the technology, but the question now is how fast it can be implemented.

“In a world dictated by stock prices, dividends and shareholder needs, the aviation industry needs to decide who it wants to please. It’s not too late to turn its back on the poor decisions made so far, but as things stand, the skies are about to fall on its head.”

The sky is falling for those who choose profit over planet.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He is long on Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Green Hydrogen Future Green Hydrogen Future

Energy Storage

The Green Hydrogen Pipeline & Shipping Question

To transition to a green hydrogen future, we need access to cheap renewable energy, clean water, and economical electrolyzers. These parts of the puzzle...

October 4, 2022
Green Hydrogen Demand Green Hydrogen Demand

Clean Power

Electrolyzer Supply to Increase Green Hydrogen Availability

Green hydrogen, is it just vaporware? Not according to Rethink Energy UK. Their latest report indicates that there is a surge in the production...

September 1, 2022
Polysilicon Glut Polysilicon Glut

Clean Power

Polysilicon Glut & Cheaper Solar Panels?

Rethink Energy UK is predicting a glut of polysilicon leading to a fall in the price of the main component of solar cells by...

August 19, 2022

Cars

BEV Demand Increasing, ICEV Demand Decreasing Across Europe

Compared to 2021, new passenger car sales have dropped by at least 11% and up to 20% in Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the...

August 14, 2022

Copyright © 2022 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.