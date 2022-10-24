Volkswagen Group UK Wins “OEM of the Year” At EVIE Awards

This year at the annual EVIE (Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence) Awards held in London, Volkswagen Group UK was awarded the prestigious title of “OEM of the Year.”

The judging for the prize was led by a panel of industry experts who took into account various factors to determine a winner, such as the line of electric cars they currently offer and their electrification strategy. Also, consumer engagement, partnerships with charging manufacturers, and supply chain sustainability were given emphasis.

This is the third year of the EVIE Awards. The EVIE Awards strides on creating driving collaboration, innovation, and creating new partnerships in the EV space.

Volkswagen Group UK consists of Volkswagen passenger vehicles as well as vehicles from SEAT, Audi, CUPRA, SKODA, and Volkswagen’s line of commercial vehicles. Volkswagen Group plans this decade to introduce 70 all-electric models, with many being based on the “MEB” modular platform, a pure electric platform tailored toward efficiency and significant economies of scale. The platform was first introduced at the 2016 Paris Motor Show when the automaker unveiled the Volkswagen I.D. concept.

In the last two years, Volkswagen has introduced the family hatch-sized ID.3, the compact SUV-sized ID.4, the ID.5 SUV-coupe, and the iconic ID. Buzz. Volkswagen’s aim is to eventually provide a fully electric vehicle option for any size or budget.

Other Volkswagen Group UK brands have also launched critically acclaimed EVs as part of the company’s move to electric, such as the CUPRA Born, ŠKODA Enyaq iV, and the Audi Q4 e-Tron and e-Tron GT. That’s quite a lineup already, but it will grow tremendously in the years to come.

The EVIE Awards judging panel said that the Volkswagen Group had a “clear strategy beyond the vehicle” and also highlighted the work carried out on sustainability at every point in the product lifecycle, as well as the efforts that Volkswagen Group has made in increasing infrastructure in the UK. In particular, the judges pointed to the “positive partnership with Tesco to boost the charging infrastructure and the leading application in terms of supply chain sustainability,” referencing the 500 charge points installed nationwide as part of a partnership with Tesco and Pod Point. This provides sustainable electric charging to drivers of any electrified vehicles.

The EVIE Awards judges felt that a clear deciding factor was Volkswagen Group’s approach to production. Many of the models produced by the Group are built net-carbon neutral (as certified independently by TÜV NORD). Volkswagen Group production facilities, such as in Zwickau in Germany and in Chattanooga in the USA, are being converted into strictly EV-producing sites. Part of the group’s “NEW AUTO” strategy is investing significantly in R&D for battery and material recycling.

The Managing Director of Volkswagen Group UK, Alex Smith, stated: “We are very pleased to receive this important award. It’s great recognition of the work we are doing as a Group to not only drive electrification but also to help create sustainable mobility for generations to come. The fantastic products we offer, along with our initiatives, partnerships, and strategies, put us in a leading position for e-mobility.”

Over the next 5 years, Volkswagen Group plans to spend €89 billion ($88 billion) globally on electrification, hybrid powertrains, and digital technology. With such a large total investment, Volkswagen Group is one of the biggest investors in electro-mobility in the world. Volkswagen Group plans to be climate neutral by 2050, in line with the Paris Climate Accords.