Massive Supercharger Rollout in NSW

New South Wales Australia is set for a massive supercharger rollout. The New South Wales (NSW) state government (Liberal) will invest “$39.4 million in the first round of Fast Charging Grants to co-fund 86 new fast and ultra-fast EV charging stations, each with four to 15 bays.”

“This investment will see the largest, fastest and most comprehensive public electric vehicle charging network in Australia,” Matt Kean, Treasurer and Minister for Energy, announced. Mr Kean drives a Tesla Model 3.

“Each of these stations will contain a minimum of two ultra-fast EV charging bays of 350kW capacity, and two fast charging bays of 175kW, with some stations containing up to 15 bays.

“The ultra-fast chargers will be able to charge modern EVs from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in around 15 minutes and all stations will be fully powered with renewable energy. This is the first of an expected three funding rounds, with hundreds more stations set to be built over the coming years.”

It isn’t just Tesla owners who will benefit. Ampcharge, BP Pulse, Evie Networks, the National Roads and Motorists Association, and Zeus Renewables were also allocated funds. All stations are expected to be completed over the next two years in metropolitan areas and along highways to regional centers. Tesla is a special case in Australia, where 80% of all EVs sold are Teslas. Some members of the public are concerned that Tesla has not, as yet, opened up its charging stations to non-Tesla vehicles. But, all those Tesla drivers are taxpayers too.

The costs for installation of fast chargers is very high, and some believe that Australia does not yet have a high enough demand from EV drivers to warrant private enterprise going it alone. With the huge influx of new EV models coming into the Australian market in the next 12 months, a better business case can be made.

In the meantime: “The NSW Government has a target to add approximately 250 fast and ultra-fast charging stations in total across NSW, ensuring chargers are no more than 5km apart in metropolitan areas and no more than 100km apart on major roads and highways across NSW.”

Funding for even more chargers will be available later this year.