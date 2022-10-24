Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

Massive Supercharger Rollout in NSW

Published

New South Wales Australia is set for a massive supercharger rollout. The New South Wales (NSW) state government (Liberal) will invest “$39.4 million in the first round of Fast Charging Grants to co-fund 86 new fast and ultra-fast EV charging stations, each with four to 15 bays.”

“This investment will see the largest, fastest and most comprehensive public electric vehicle charging network in Australia,” Matt Kean, Treasurer and Minister for Energy, announced. Mr Kean drives a Tesla Model 3.

“Each of these stations will contain a minimum of two ultra-fast EV charging bays of 350kW capacity, and two fast charging bays of 175kW, with some stations containing up to 15 bays.

“The ultra-fast chargers will be able to charge modern EVs from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in around 15 minutes and all stations will be fully powered with renewable energy. This is the first of an expected three funding rounds, with hundreds more stations set to be built over the coming years.”

It isn’t just Tesla owners who will benefit. Ampcharge, BP Pulse, Evie Networks, the National Roads and Motorists Association, and Zeus Renewables were also allocated funds. All stations are expected to be completed over the next two years in metropolitan areas and along highways to regional centers. Tesla is a special case in Australia, where 80% of all EVs sold are Teslas. Some members of the public are concerned that Tesla has not, as yet, opened up its charging stations to non-Tesla vehicles. But, all those Tesla drivers are taxpayers too.

The costs for installation of fast chargers is very high, and some believe that Australia does not yet have a high enough demand from EV drivers to warrant private enterprise going it alone. With the huge influx of new EV models coming into the Australian market in the next 12 months, a better business case can be made.

In the meantime: “The NSW Government has a target to add approximately 250 fast and ultra-fast charging stations in total across NSW, ensuring chargers are no more than 5km apart in metropolitan areas and no more than 100km apart on major roads and highways across NSW.”

Funding for even more chargers will be available later this year.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He is long on Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

China Electric Car Sales — 35% Share Of Auto Sales In September!

Full electric cars accounted for 26% of new car sales in the Chinese market!

4 hours ago

Cars

Tesla Cuts Prices In China, Cybertruck Battery Production Begins In Fremont

Tesla has cut prices for all models produced in Shanghai significantly while the production of battery packs for the Cybertruck has begun.

5 hours ago
Our new set of SunPower solar system panels Our new set of SunPower solar system panels

Clean Power

SunPower Turns Our Roof Into A 30 MWh/Year Powerhouse

SunPower came by at the end of September and added 21 panels to my south-facing roof. This is only possible since SunPower understands the...

19 hours ago

Autonomous Vehicles

Lower-Cost Tesla Will Outsell All Current Teslas Combined

During the Q3 2022 Tesla conference call, a question was asked regarding the on-again, off-again lower-cost Tesla vehicle that many people think is critical...

3 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.