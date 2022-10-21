Phillips 66 & Freewire Bring Charging To Flagship Station

Phillips 66 has always been a decent place to fuel up, but now its flagship station is a great place to charge up, too. And this is just the beginning.

FreeWire Technologies announced that it has installed ultrafast electric-vehicle chargers at a convenience fuel station near Phillips 66’s Houston Headquarters, marking the debut of such technology at Phillips 66 stations.

Phillips 66 and FreeWire installed new, ultrafast battery-integrated technology earlier this year to keep up with the increasing demand from EV drivers for high-speed charging options. Phillips 66 will utilize its expansive network of approximately 7,000 Phillips 66®, Conoco® and 76® branded US sites and other strategic locations. I’ll come back to this agreement below.

The newly commissioned chargers in Texas are the first of their kind in the state.

“The installation of the first FreeWire EV chargers at our Phillips 66 flagship fuel station represents an important step in our EV charging journey as well as our commitment to pursue lower-carbon solutions,” said Rod Palmer, Vice President of US Marketing at Phillips 66. “FreeWire’s charger offers consumers the fast-charging experience they’re looking for, and Phillips 66’s branded network of fueling locations places the chargers at existing, strategically located sites.”

Phillips 66 says its recent introduction of EV chargers shows the company’s dedication to satisfying the world’s energy needs sustainably, as part of the four pillars for its Emerging Energy and Sustainability business strategy: renewable fuels, batteries, carbon capture, and hydrogen.

The Boost Charger from FreeWire is a more convenient option for sites interested in adding EV charging capabilities. By connecting to existing infrastructure, it eliminates the need for costly construction and permits. The battery charges at off-peak times when power is cheaper, reducing operational costs while still providing consumers with a rapid charge.

“We are excited to mark this milestone with Phillips 66 and to make our fast-charging solution available to more EV drivers,” said Arcady Sosinov, FreeWire Founder and CEO. “As charging demand continues to surge, our battery-integrated chargers offer the streamlined, shovel-ready solution that many entering the EV charging space are looking for.”

The First Of Many Stations For Phillips 66 & FreeWire

Earlier this year, Phillips 66 announced its first electric-vehicle charging program in the United States by signing a letter of intent with FreeWire Technologies. The two companies said they will explore opportunities to deploy FreeWire’s technology within Phillips 66’s US fueling stations and other locations that present a strategic opportunity.

“With EV adoption growing, Phillips 66 is working with FreeWire to bring consumers electric fueling stations that meet their expectations for high-speed, on-the-go charging,” said Pam McGinnis, Vice President, Global Marketing at Phillips 66.

The companies haven’t released more details on what locations are going to get a FreeWire Station, but it’s clear that the flagship station will not be the last station they put in.

Featured image: Phillips 66 leaders were on hand for a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the debut of the EV chargers. From left: Manager of Innovation Chris Gilliland; Vice President of U.S. Marketing Rod Palmer; Executive Vice President of Emerging Energy and Sustainability Zhanna Golodryga; Executive Vice President of Marketing and Commercial Brian Mandell; and Electric Vehicle Program Manager Kathleen Davis. Image provided by Phillips 66.