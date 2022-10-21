Audi’s line of EVs may soon be produced in the United States, as soon as 2023, thanks to the newly signed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The IRA encourages electric vehicle manufacturers to build their vehicles in the USA. For BEVs and PHEVs to remain eligible for tax credits, the final assembly must happen in North America.

Audi has been increasing its all-electric car sales in America. In Q3, the company sold 3,911 BEVs, which is 330% more than a year ago and 7.9% of Audi’s total auto sales volume (down from 9.9% of Audi’s sales in Q2 2020).

According to Daniel Weissland, President of Audi of America: “Our BEV sales through September were our best ever. With the arrival of the Q4 e-Tron and Q4 Sportback e-Tron, we’re thrilled to build on that momentum and bring more customers into premium electric vehicles.”

Currently, the only qualified EV in Volkswagen Group whose buyers can take part in the available tax credits is the Volkswagen ID.4, which is built in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Audi’s head of technical development Oliver Hoffmann said the new rules would significantly impact his company’s strategy in North America. Hoffmann commented, “To be honest, we are looking right and left: What can be the opportunity for us to get together with a strong [Volkswagen Group] in the background. And now we are on the way, especially as the rules changed, and as you know, there is big spending of the government for EVs, with special circumstances, and we are looking forward to how we can meet these requirements.”

Hoffmann thinks Audi will make the decision to build a new American EV factory as soon as early 2023. With strong sales growth in America, and thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, the new American EV factory will strongly be considered by Audi. Audi’s line of EVs may soon be produced in the United States.

Hoffmann stated, “We will take a close look at where exactly we build our cars in the future,” thus leaving much room to maneuver when choosing a region or state for an Audi electric vehicle plant in the United States.