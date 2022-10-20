StoreDot’s Super Fast-Charging Batteries Pass Durability Benchmark

We’ve been hearing about amazing battery designs and battery chemistries for years. Solid-state batteries that last practically forever, crazy miles added in 5-10 minutes, and even flow designs that allow for filling a battery like an ICE car at a gas station have been promised over the years, and by a great number of tinkerers, laboratories, and even car manufacturers. But, often the promise of great things is all we hear. We don’t usually hear about why it didn’t work out, but we don’t hear about any of these radically great batteries going into a production EV.

So, we at CleanTechnica have started to get pretty skeptical of battery technology claims. Most speculative stories we don’t cover, because all too often, it doesn’t work out. Before getting readers excited, we try to wait to see if things work out or wait for something more solid.

Fortunately, a recent press release from StoreDot gives us exactly that.

StoreDot, a company that calls itself “the pioneer of extreme fast charging battery technology for electric vehicles,” recently put its money where its mouth is by delivering cells that have exceeded 1000 cycles in production ready EV form factor.

StoreDot’s new high energy density cells are being shipped in pouch format to global automotive OEM partners for testing. The cells exhibit the promised ‘100in5’ EV performance, allowing drivers to charge 100 miles of range for each 5 minutes of charging.

StoreDot’s ‘100in5’ cells were repeatedly charged from 10 to 80% capacity in just ten minutes, then discharged for one hour. They did this over 1000 times before any degradation below the original 80% capacity threshold was observed. In fact, within the first 600 cycles where the cells were fast-charged between 10 and 80% consecutively, no degradation occurred at all.

“The latest tests represent a landmark not just for StoreDot, but also the global battery industry and the entire sustainable mobility ecosystem. Our product performance goal for 2022 was to reach 1000 cycles of consecutive extreme fast charging of 10 to 80 percent in ten minutes, with an energy density of at least 300Wh/Kg,” said Yaron Fein, StoreDot Vice President R&D. “I am delighted to announce that not only have we achieved our target but have also exceeded it – and we already have in our labs enhanced formulation that allows us to show further improved performance. This is the first time ever that cell performance of this magnitude has been achieved. The results stand testament to StoreDot’s relentless R&D drive, the enthusiasm of everyone in the company and to the Extreme Fast Charging vision we share with our partners.”

StoreDot says it is committed to delivering its technology roadmap to global automotive companies without any hype (which would put it ahead of many battery development operations). This development program extends into the future, where the target is to deliver 100 miles of range after just 2 minutes of charge within 10 years.

While subsequent testing by auto manufacturers could find issues, this is a good sign for the future of StoreDot’s battery technology. Being able to add a lot of range in only a few minutes would make traveling with EVs a lot easier, and greatly help EV adoption. The haters would probably still find excuses to not buy them, but the average person would find it a lot more appealing.

Featured image by StoreDot.