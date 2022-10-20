Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image by Casey Murphy

Clean Transport

Elon Musk’s Pending Purchase of Twitter Weighs Heavy on Tesla — But Should It?

Published

The narrative surrounding Tesla’s recent third quarter earnings mostly centered on demand, as the automaker missed expectations for vehicle deliveries. After all, “the company has navigated production hiccups and ongoing supply-chain challenges,” reports the Wall Street Journal.

Digging deeper though, WSJ confesses, “Mr. Musk’s on-again, off-again pursuit of Twitter Inc. also has weighed on the car maker’s stock.” Indeed. I suspect the ongoing Twitter soap opera leaves investors feeling, ummm, uneasy about Musk triangulating his time between Tesla, SpaceX, and (now) Twitter.

So, let’s get right to brass tacks — will Twitter cannibalize Musk’s time at Tesla? Keep in mind that Elon has Neuralink and The Boring Company, deftly managing his time with great finesse. I suspect investors might be “taking their eye off the ball” as it relates to Elon and Twitter.

Sure, Elon’s time will be fractured further with Twitter. And, yes, Twitter is fraught with politics, divisiveness, and (occasionally) funny memes. No doubt, it remains a lightning rod for controversy. But controversy gets clicks. It all makes for great fodder in the media. Endless headlines reflect Elon’s (ahem) emotionally-charged business decision. But, let’s not forget: it’s a business decision.

Instead, let’s examine Elon’s Twitter “relationship” through the right lens. In short: it’s not personal, it’s just business. Whether Musk makes money with Twitter remains to be seen. But, as a Tesla owner, TSLA investor, and business dude myself* smack in the middle of the Tesla ecosystem, I see this a bit different from the typical Wall Street analyst (see below).

Wall Street analyst Dan Ives worries about Twitter hurting Tesla. Is he missing the big picture? (YouTube: Bloomberg Technology)

Looking at this strictly through the business lens, I see Musk’s move to buy Twitter as both disruptive and brilliant. Tesla does not advertise. And, Tesla doesn’t even have a public relations team, PR agency, or a single PR contact at the company. Nevertheless, Elon Musk has accrued over 100 million followers on Twitter. And Twitter is where Tesla owners (and soon-to-be Tesla owners) tend to congregate.

Elon Musk buying Twitter is a force multiplier for Tesla. It’s an important hub for savvy journalists, business leaders, news makers, and attention-hungry politicians to voice their opinion. If Elon Musk throws down and decides (eventually) to buy Twitter, the move should (eventually) lead to increased exposure for Tesla.

Case in point: old-school automakers advertise their new electric cars all over the Super Bowl. This year, viewership for the Super Bowl was about 100 million. In the meantime, Tesla, the world’s leading electric car company, didn’t run a single TV commercial. Why? Maybe because Elon Musk was too busy sending tweets to his 100 million followers.

Guess what? Business deals like this aren’t all that uncommon. Looking back, Jeff Bezos bought the Washington Post, an influential media outlet. Looking ahead, Elon Musk might buy Twitter, an influential social media platform. When viewed through the right lens, the Twitter deal kinda makes sense.

After all, if Tesla refuses to utilize traditional advertising or public relations, why shouldn’t Elon Musk go ahead and buy Tesla’s most effective communication tool? Wouldn’t that help grow the Tesla brand? Wouldn’t that help expedite (and evangelize) the whole electric vehicle movement?

*I am, after all, President of EVANNEX, the first (and largest) company in the aftermarket Tesla parts and accessories space.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

Matt is all about Tesla. He’s a TSLA investor, and he loves driving the family's Model 3, Model S, and Model X company cars. As co-founder of EVANNEX, a family business specializing in aftermarket Tesla accessories, he’s served as a contributor/editor of Electric Vehicle University (EVU) and the Owning Model S and Getting Ready for Model 3 books. He writes daily about Tesla and you can follow his work on the EVANNEX blog.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Autonomous Vehicles

Tesla To Build 1,000 GWh Of Battery Cells Domestically, Over Double Entire World’s 2022 Output

After listening to the Q3 Tesla earnings call, there was one thing I noticed that Elon repeated 3 times, and it was the first...

24 hours ago

Clean Transport

Elon Musk: Tesla Could Be Worth More Than Apple + Saudi Aramco. Stock Market: Not So Fast.

On the Tesla conference call today, the #1 headline grabber was that Tesla CEO Elon Musk now thinks Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA] could one day become...

1 day ago

Clean Transport

Watch Tesla Conference Call Live Today — With Charts, Analyst Quotes, Transcribed Questions

It’s time for another quarterly Tesla conference call. The Q3 Tesla conference call starts in 30 minutes, at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT. Below is our...

1 day ago

Cars

Tesla Dominating U.S. Luxury Vehicle Market — Top Seller

Tesla remains the leader in the luxury sector of the U.S. auto market, outpacing typical leaders BMW and Mercedes-Benz by a wide margin. Although...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.