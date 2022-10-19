Aeromine Rooftop Wind Technology Outperforms Solar (With Video)

Aeromine has created a bladeless wind energy system that harvests ambient wind currents to generate electricity. This patented technology was validated through joint research with Sandia National Laboratories and Texas Tech University. The system is vibration-free, silent, and easy to install. Best of all, the company says it can generate up to 50% more electricity than a comparable solar power array, yet costs no more than solar and uses only 10% of the available roof space. BASF is currently testing an Aeromine system at its factory in Wyandotte, Michigan.

The technology leverages aerodynamics similar to airfoils on a race car to capture and amplify each building’s airflow. The stationary, silent, and durable Aeromine unit generates around the clock energy in any weather. An Aeromine system consists of 20 to 40 units installed on the edge of a building facing the predominant wind direction. Designed to work seamlessly with a building’s existing electrical system, the combination of Aeromine’s wind solution with rooftop solar can generate up to 100% of a building’s onsite energy needs while minimizing the need for energy storage, the company says.

“This is a game changer adding new value to the fast growing rooftop power generation market, helping corporations meet their resilience and sustainability goals with an untapped distributed renewable energy source,” says Aeromine CEO David Asarnow. “Aeromine’s proprietary technology brings the performance of wind energy to the onsite generation market, mitigating legacy constraints posed by spinning wind turbines and less efficient solar panels.”

The Aeromine system uses a small footprint on a building’s roof, leaving ample space for existing solar and utility infrastructure. It provides commercial property owners, who are facing increased energy costs and rising demand for features such as electric vehicle charging stations, with an effective new tool in their drive toward energy independence.

Aeromine’s patented aerodynamic design captures and amplifies building airflow in wind speeds as low as 5 mph. Unlike turbines that require rotating rotor blades and many moving parts, making them prone to maintenance issues, the motionless and durable Aeromine solution generates more energy in less space.

Designed to integrate seamlessly with existing solar solutions, Aeromine is sleek, silent, and easy to install, making it a cost effective and space efficient on-site renewable energy solution. A single Aeromine unit provides approximately the same amount of power as 16 solar panels. These systems are an effective way to harness the wind to create energy for large, flat rooftop buildings such as warehouses, data centers, offices, and apartment buildings.

How Does The Aeromine System Work?

How is any of this possible? For the answer, we must reach back to 1738 and the theories of Daniel Bernoulli, whose work builds on Isaac Newton’s second law of motion. I am not a scientist, nor have I ever played one on TV, but I know these basic principles are what make carburetors work and allow sailboats to reach speeds of over 100 km/h in a 15 knot breeze. The Aeromine technology leverages the fact that most large buildings create their own wind systems. To learn more, take a moment to view the video below.

Is this technology going to replace all other renewable energy systems? Of course not, just as you can’t use your basement to create a pumped hydro energy storage system. But for those cases where it is appropriate, it is another tool for creating electricity without spewing harmful emissions into the atmosphere, one that works all day and all night. That has to be good news.