Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image by Kyle Field | CleanTechnica

Batteries

Battery Triage — HEV or PHEV or BEV?

Published

Toyota claims that by producing 900,000 conventional hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), it has effectively produced and sold the equivalent of 300,000 BEVs. Whether this is true or not, I will leave the mathematicians and the wise ones who understand the battery chemistry way better than I do to chime in. I just wonder if Toyota is really engaged in battery triage for the greater good of humanity.

For the newcomers, a HEV is a traditional hybrid electric vehicle which runs a petrol engine which charges a battery which drives an electric drivetrain (think: Prius). It cannot be plugged in. A PHEV is a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. It has petrol and an electric drivetrain. All-electric range, before the petrol engine starts running, varies from vehicle to vehicle. It can be plugged in. A BEV is a 100% battery electric vehicle. It has a plug but cannot be filled with petrol.

What concerns me is more the question: with the constant announcements of better and cheaper batteries and the opening of more and more gigafactories, do we have to engage in battery use triage? We are not short of lithium, or many other essential elements. If we are, the mining companies, with their eyes on future facing commodities, are racing to fill this lucrative gap.
Why the hesitation on Toyota’s part? Is it profit seeking from outdated technology? Is it misplaced hope in future technology (hydrogen cars, solid state batteries)? Or is it simply hubris? Can Toyota cope with being a follower — lagging behind Tesla, Volkswagen, and BYD? Even Honda is now steering toward BEVs.

According to The Guardian: “At … the launch of the Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid SUV in Sydney, Sean Hanley, vice-president of sales and marketing at Toyota Australia, expressed frustration over claims Toyota had slowed the transition to electric, citing the company’s early embrace of hybrids. ‘What we’re disagreeing on is … how and when you get there.’ Hanley argued Toyota has not received credit for helping to reduce emissions with the introduction of its hybrid vehicles and stressed the company is ‘not stopping, lagging or preventing [electric cars]’.” 

Every monthly sales figure coming out of Europe sees a decrease in HEVs and PHEVs and an increase in BEVs. Rethink Energy projects that the transition to electric will only accelerate:

Global EV Fleet projections

Global EV fleet projections, courtesy of Rethink Energy.

Toyota has done a great job in the past. Now it is time to follow, or get out of the way — it can no longer lead.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He is long on Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Sticky Post

US Auto Sales Down 21% vs. Q3 2019 — Tesla Up 169%

US auto sales were up 1% in the 3rd quarter of 2022 compared to the 3rd quarter of 2021, but they were down 13%...

2 days ago

Cars

Toyota Claims It Just Can’t Keep Up

A recent headline regarding Toyota and a clever response to it caught my attention. The headline: “Toyota president calls meeting California zero-emissions requirements ‘difficult’.”...

October 8, 2022
Toyota Crown Toyota Crown

Cars

Toyota Tiptoes Into The Electric Car Era With Crown PHEV

Toyota says it will bring a plug-in hybrid version of the Crown to the US market shortly, but refuses to talk about a battery-electric...

October 6, 2022

Cars

The Toyota Transition — Workforce Headwinds?

In the Toyota transition, will job security be an unintended victim? Electric vehicle production requires a smaller human workforce than internal combustion engine (ICE)...

September 8, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.