Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Tesla: Phoenix Collision Centers Are NOT Refusing To Repair GEICO-Insured Tesla Vehicles

Published

At the end of September, popular YouTube channel Wham Baam Teslacam, which is run by a big Tesla fan, tweeted that it had received a tip that “none of the Tesla-certified body shops in Phoenix will take @GEICO customers because GEICO will not pay what it costs to repair a Tesla.” According to Tesla, that is not correct.

Rather than having PR people reach out to the Tesla fans at Wham Baam Teslacam as well as Tesla-focused site Teslarati and CleanTechnica to correct this rumor, Tesla’s legal team has sent out cease & desist letters. Doing our best to provide to you exactly what Tesla says regarding this story (just as we would do if a Tesla PR team reached out to us), I’m quoting from the cease & desist letter here regarding an article we published on September 30 about this story and have since retracted:

“This article is false, and it misleads GEICO-insured customers of Tesla vehicles in Arizona into believing that they must pay for their insured vehicle repairs out of pocket as a result. We accordingly respectfully demand that you immediately cease and desist further dissemination of this false information and publish a correction.

“Your September 30, 2022 article is based solely on a false (and since-corrected) tweet from Wham Baam Teslacam that ‘none of the Tesla-certified body shops in Phoenix will take @GEICO customers because GEICO will not pay what it costs to repair a Tesla.’ Wham Baam Teslacam confirmed that this tweet was based solely on the uncorroborated allegations of a single individual. We have further confirmed that this tweet is false and that all of the Tesla authorized collision centers in the Phoenix area continue to service GEICO customers. Our records further show that the Tesla authorized collision centers in the Phoenix area continue to record dozens of Tesla vehicle repairs that have been paid by GEICO, contradicting the allegations in your article.”

Our apologies for publishing a rumor that was apparently unfounded. Naturally, we would have loved to reach out to Tesla’s PR team about this story when it came out — and even now for more clarification on what happened — but as far as we are aware, Tesla still doesn’t have a PR department that we can reach out to regarding stories like these.

As a longtime Tesla owner (and shareholder), I’m happy to see that Tesla owners in Phoenix who carry GEICO car insurance don’t have anything to worry about if they need their cars repaired. Again, apologies, for the apparent misinformation we published previously.

To close, I’m also including Wham Baam Teslacam’s retraction/statement on this matter and a good little meme in response to the experience:

Featured photo by Zach Shahan | CleanTechnica

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Tesla Model S Plaid is MKBHD’s Favorite Piece of Tech He Has Ever Reviewed (Video Interview)

One of the internet’s most famous tech reviewers, Marques Brownlee, aka MKBHD, said in a recent interview that the Tesla Model S Plaid is...

7 hours ago

Cars

29% of New Cars in Ireland Electric, 37% Plugins

Like in many other European countries, electric car sales are booming in Ireland, but they are booming even more there than is the norm....

10 hours ago

Cars

Fully Electric Vehicles Reached ~6% Of Auto Sales In USA In 3rd Quarter

6% of US auto sales is up from EVs' 2.2% of US auto sales in Q3 2020.

22 hours ago

Cars

Tesla Creates Energy Use Breakdown For Drivers! And Opens 10,000th European Supercharger.

A couple of years ago, cleantech research scientist and Tesla enthusiast Danny Parker wrote a series of articles for CleanTechnica requesting that Tesla “tell...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.