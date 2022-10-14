29% of New Cars in Ireland Electric, 37% Plugins

Like in many other European countries, electric car sales are booming in Ireland, but they are booming even more there than is the norm. In September, 36.66% of all new vehicle registrations in the home of leprechauns were plugin vehicle registrations. 29.31% were full electrics and 7.35% were plugin hybrids.

Plugin hybrid registrations in the first 3 quarters of the year were almost exactly the same as they were last in the first 3 quarters of 2021 (7,439 this year versus 7,452 last year), but full-electric vehicle sales nearly doubled (14,513 this year versus 7,819 last year). In terms of their share of the overall Irish auto market in the first 9 months of the year, full electrics accounted for 14.3% and plugin hybrids accounted for 7.33%, meaning that 21.6% of brand new vehicles in the country had a plug.

The 3 top selling full electric vehicles in the first 9 months of 2022 were led by a dominant mass-market German vehicle and then followed by a Korean and an American. They were the:

Volkswagen ID.4 — 2,765 registrations, 19.1% of the BEV market,

Hyundai IONIQ 5 — 1,147 registrations, 7.9% of the BEV market,

Tesla Model 3 — 1,023 registrations, 7.0% of the BEV market.

The 3 top selling full electric vehicles in September were the globally popular:

Tesla Model 3 (472 registrations, 25.4% of pure BEV sales in Ireland),

Volkswagen ID.4 (384 registrations, 20.7% of pure BEV sales),

Kia Niro EV (138 registrations, 7.4% pure BEV sales).

Sources: SIMI Motorstats | Irish EV Owners (IEVOA)

Hat tip to CleanTechnica reader Nick Gudge for the news.