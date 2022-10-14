Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

29% of New Cars in Ireland Electric, 37% Plugins

Published

Like in many other European countries, electric car sales are booming in Ireland, but they are booming even more there than is the norm. In September, 36.66% of all new vehicle registrations in the home of leprechauns were plugin vehicle registrations. 29.31% were full electrics and 7.35% were plugin hybrids.

Plugin hybrid registrations in the first 3 quarters of the year were almost exactly the same as they were last in the first 3 quarters of 2021 (7,439 this year versus 7,452 last year), but full-electric vehicle sales nearly doubled (14,513 this year versus 7,819 last year). In terms of their share of the overall Irish auto market in the first 9 months of the year, full electrics accounted for 14.3% and plugin hybrids accounted for 7.33%, meaning that 21.6% of brand new vehicles in the country had a plug.

The 3 top selling full electric vehicles in the first 9 months of 2022 were led by a dominant mass-market German vehicle and then followed by a Korean and an American. They were the:

Volkswagen ID.4 — 2,765 registrations, 19.1% of the BEV market,

Hyundai IONIQ 5 — 1,147 registrations, 7.9% of the BEV market,

Tesla Model 3 — 1,023 registrations, 7.0% of the BEV market.

The 3 top selling full electric vehicles in September were the globally popular:

Tesla Model 3 (472 registrations, 25.4% of pure BEV sales in Ireland),

Volkswagen ID.4 (384 registrations, 20.7% of pure BEV sales),

Kia Niro EV (138 registrations, 7.4% pure BEV sales).

Sources: SIMI Motorstats | Irish EV Owners (IEVOA)

Hat tip to CleanTechnica reader Nick Gudge for the news.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Tesla Model S Plaid is MKBHD’s Favorite Piece of Tech He Has Ever Reviewed (Video Interview)

One of the internet’s most famous tech reviewers, Marques Brownlee, aka MKBHD, said in a recent interview that the Tesla Model S Plaid is...

18 mins ago

Aviation

VW & TVA Testing Combined Electric Cars & Electric Aviation

Electric manned aircraft are under development by a number of businesses, although they are still in their infancy. Large planes require too much energy...

1 hour ago

Cars

Fully Electric Vehicles Reached ~6% Of Auto Sales In USA In 3rd Quarter

6% of US auto sales is up from EVs' 2.2% of US auto sales in Q3 2020.

15 hours ago
London London

Clean Transport

London, Transportation Fees, & EV Adoption — An Equation To Lower Air Pollution

The mayor, Sadiq Khan, says that London can be a global leader in smart road pricing.

20 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.