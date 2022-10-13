Tesla Creates Energy Use Breakdown For Drivers! And Opens 10,000th European Supercharger.

Connect with us

A couple of years ago, cleantech research scientist and Tesla enthusiast Danny Parker wrote a series of articles for CleanTechnica requesting that Tesla “tell us the condition of our craft.” It was a brilliant series of articles and I highly recommend all 4 parts (linked on the bottom of this article). At the core of his request was that Tesla show us more data on how much energy is used in our Tesla vehicles for different purposes (e.g., driving, AC, watching movies, playing video games, etc.). While I wholeheartedly supported the request and wanted to see that info too, I didn’t think Tesla would provide it since the company had been focused on simplifying such in-car apps and information in order to not confuse “normal” mass-market buyers who were coming to the brand. (Early Tesla buyers were largely tech and numbers nerds, but that’s not your average Tesla buyer in 2022.) However, Tesla did it!

Tesla has just announced that the “Energy” app in our cars now shows a breakdown of where our energy is being used! It also shows a more detailed trip projection graph.

Image courtesy of Tesla.

Image courtesy of Tesla.

I love it. The thing is, though, many of us (all of us?) still don’t see this in our cars. This is what I see:

Photo by Zachary Shahan | CleanTechnica

It’s presumed that people with Tesla FSD Beta didn’t get this update, as we get skipped on some updates like this, but it’s not clear if anyone got it yet. So, it may just be a case of Tesla announcing something before it’s out. In any case, it should be coming soon!

Another update from Tesla’s professional tweeter is that it has surpassed 10,000 installed Superchargers in Europe. One of Tesla’s top top features is still its extensive, extremely reliable, extremely convenient Supercharger network. Some years ago, people were concerned that Supercharger rollouts wouldn’t keep up with Tesla sales, but Tesla has actually done a phenomenal job getting new stations installed and keeping Tesla road trippers’ experience unmatched. There is simply no more convenient and enjoyable way to road trip than in a Tesla.

I’ll have to check in with Danny Parker now and see if Tesla’s new in-car energy use breakdown matches what he wanted. I’m sure he’ll have some extra suggestions and requests, but at least we have a starting point! Here were his original pieces on this topic, which I still highly recommend for their entertainment value alone:

“Tell Us The Condition Of Our Craft” — The Case For Pilot Mode: Improving Energy Feedback In The Tesla Model 3

"Tell Us The Condition Of Our Craft" — The Case For Tesla Pilot Mode: Energy Use Of HVAC & Other Accessories

“Tell Us The Condition Of Our Craft” — The Case For Tesla Pilot Mode: Energy Use Of HVAC & Other Accessories

"Tell Us The Condition Of Our Craft" — The Case For Pilot Mode: Improving Energy Feedback In The Tesla Model 3 (Part 4)

 

 
Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

