Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
The 3D-printed electric Superstrata Bicycle that I assembled, with ease.

Bicycles

Sonny Vu Talks 3D Printing, Electric Bikes, & More (Video)

Published

Sonny Vu heads a company that makes carbon fiber composite parts at scale. The company is now 3D printing a line of fully customized electric bikes. Sonny is the most engaging person I have interviewed for CleanTechnica. He is kind, educated, and thoughtful — so much so that I immediately felt the bicycle company he leads, Superstrata, must be forthright and sustainably intentioned. It is also based on science and scientifically oriented.

Sonny Vu at CES. Screen capture from “A Bike Points the Way to a New Way of Manufacturing #CES2022”

Speaking with Sonny, I found more than I hoped for in terms of sustainable endeavors. Along with that, a new twist. I’ve been a bicyclist all my life, yet I found it a unique opportunity to bicycle with the Superstrata, a bicycle made to fit. It is appreciably similar to a tailored outfit designed singularly for you. Your height, weight, wingspan, and adaptability to the bicycle are literally printed to fit you, your size, and your style.

The Superstrata Bike is the world’s first custom unibody carbon fiber composite bike and electric bike made with 3D printing!

Our conversation flowed similar to this interview below with Sonny Vu at this year’s CES in Las Vegas. Sonny talked of the value of the material — originally used for aerospace, drones, etc. — and now more directed to e-bikes, e-mobility products, and EV parts. He explains: “Anything where you need very high strength​-to-weight ratio ​– and ​you need it right away.”

The 3D printing process is comparatively fast — a day or so — compared to being much longer in other composite processes. “There’s no way you can set up a composite line and get a sample part ​in that​ day​. It’s usually,​ ​w​ell, ​a ​year​.​ “

During our personal interview, I felt Sonny expressed what many of us feel about living in this bike vs. cars world. He and I spoke the same belief, and had similar knowledge. What will significantly help to overcome the obstacles our children and grandchildren face in this climate-changing world? Mobility without space-grabbing, isolating, large and bulky vehicles.

Human Transit, The photo that explains so much, courtesy of Human Transit.

Back to this bike: Another thing I love is the utilitarian beauty and simplicity. To receive the e-bicycle in a box that the house kitty and I could easily unpack and assemble was a modern daydream. It’s still hard to believe it’s a 3D printed bicycle, and needed no trip to the bicycle store to be put together.

Custom made electric bikes are now possible with cheap 3d printing technology

Job’s all finished. Thank you, kitty, expert helper. The Superstrata 3D-printed electric bike is all assembled and charging for its first ride.

Mobility is key. Most people are aware that we need clean, fresh air — and that clean transportation benefits us all. And the ability to right-size our transportation needs with custom electric bikes — made possible by cheap 3D printing technology — is one of the best ways to get there.

In a landscape of change, it is better to have in place more bicycle access and protected bicycle paths — along with less affordable but also important electric cars, trucks, and SUVs. That larger type of mobility gets stuck in traffic rather than zipping into small spaces. And this one is fit for the rider. As Kyle suggests,

“Why buy a bike that’s just a hair too small and have to adjust the seat to get it to fit perfectly, when you can just print up the perfect bike from the get-go? That was basically the premise behind Superstrata, and if the nearly $4 million in preorders on Indiegogo are any indication, buyers of electric bikes are extremely interested in the proposition.

“3D printing the entire frame in one pass means no additional seams, bolts, adhesives, or joints exist in the frame. That saves weight and increases the strength right off the bat. The customization of the bike stretches beyond just the size of the frame, as Superstrata is even offering buyers the ability to customize the stiffness of the frame.”

Another thing I’d like to share is this notion of “Why an e-bike; why not a regular bicycle?” As a young teen, yes, I fiercely bicycled on a winding thin road for 5–20 miles in the hills and small mountains — never dreaming of a battery charge. At that time, no battery was needed. But in my mid-sixties, to get 20 to 3o miles across a vast, brutally hot Florida town — I might pass out if I didn’t have the battery to ease the ride home!

Here’s some older information about what Sonny and I discussed in terms of viable change for societal issues of mobility:


Superstrata has been covered on CleanTechnica before by Kyle Field. His comment back in August 2020: “Carbon fiber bikes are nothing new, but when the tech gets together with 3D printing, things get crazy. Crazy awesome, that is.”

It’s not just me and Sonny. There’s a whole lot of Paris feeling that vibe to and from work, the theater, dinner.

I will be back with a full review of the bicycle — after some rides on long bicycle trails — to fill you in on how the Superstrata and I travel together. Until then, here are a few more favorites:

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:,
Written By

Cynthia Shahan started writing after previously doing research and publishing work on natural birth practices. (Several unrelated publications) She is a licensed health care provider. She studied and practiced both Waldorf education, and Montessori education, mother of four unconditionally loving spirits, teachers, and environmentally conscious beings born with spiritual insights and ethics beyond this world. (She was able to advance more in this way led by her children.)

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Research

How to 3D-Print One of the Strongest Stainless Steels

High-energy X-rays lit a path forward

October 1, 2022

Batteries

Silicon Valley Startup Plans 3D-Printed Solid-State Battery Gigafactories

Silicon Valley startup Sakuú says that it has set up a pilot facility for 3D-printed solid-state batteries — the first in the world. That...

August 7, 2022
wind turbines tower spiral welding Keystone wind turbines tower spiral welding Keystone

Clean Power

No More Excuses: Spiral Welding Can Bring Taller Wind Turbines To US Southeast

New technology for constructing taller wind turbines will open up the wind power floodgates in the US Southeast.

May 16, 2022
wind turbines 3D printing GE wind turbines 3D printing GE

Clean Power

Taller Wind Turbines To Get TLC From 3D Printing

GE is ready to rock the world of onshore wind turbines with 3D printing for a new concrete base.

April 21, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.