Fully Electric Vehicles Reached ~6% Of Auto Sales In USA In 3rd Quarter

Tesla Deliveries Totaled ~131,000 in the US in 3rd Quarter of 2022. Non-Tesla US EV Sales Passed 70,000.

Fully electric vehicles have grown and grown in recent years. More and more models hit the market each month, and some of them are selling in decent volumes. Meanwhile, Tesla’s strong growth continues and one wonders how high Tesla can go. It’s on the verge of being one of the 10 top selling auto brands in the United States, an achievement that is likely to be reached in the 4th quarter of 2022.

Ford has been rocking it in its own way, selling more than 6,000 units of the F-150 Lightning in the 3rd quarter and more than 10,000 Mustang Mach-Es in that timeframe. Admittedly, that’s still well under a run rate of 100,000 vehicles a year, but it’s approximately 3 times higher than Ford’s full electric vehicle sales total in Q3 2021.

Audi sold a few thousand of its various e-tron options (which keep multiplying), and Chevrolet sold a new record total of its Bolt EV and Bolt EUV affordable electric cars, nearly 15,000 units. (Again, well under 100,000 a year.)

The Hyundais IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6 totaled nearly 5,000 sales each in the 3rd quarter, while Rivian vehicles and the Volkswagen ID.4 were up to just above 6,500 units per quarter.

Of course, the heavy lifting was done by Tesla. With more than 100,000 units in combined sales, the Model 3 and Model Y are two of the best selling vehicles — of any kind — in the United States. The Model S and Model X had just a fraction of the 3 and Y’s sales, but they still combined for a bit more than 20,000 deliveries combined in Q3 2022.

We don’t have a precise number since we’re lacking sales data for a few minor auto brands as well as sales data for some full electric vehicle models, but based on the nearly complete data we have, EVs reached 6.1% of US auto sales in Q3 2022. Looking back historically at the evolution of that figure, this is what we have:

Q3 2022 — 6.1%

Q2 2022 — 5.1%

Q1 2022 — 4.7%

Q4 2021 — 4.1%

Q3 2021 — 3.7%

Q2 2021 — 3%

Q1 2021 — 2.5%

Q4 2020 — 2.3%

Q3 2020 — 2.2%

That indicates that the US electric vehicle sales industry has grown and matured considerably in the past couple of years, jumping from about 2.2% of US auto sales in Q3 2020 to 6.1% in Q3 2022!

Let us know what else stands out to you regarding US EV sales data.