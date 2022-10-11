BYD Bringing The Cutest Little Electric School Bus To California Schools

BYD is bringing a Type A electric school bus to the Los Olivos Elementary School District in California, and as far as my eyes can see, it’s one of the cutest vehicles I’ve ever seen. The electric bus is called “The Achiever.”

The Los Olivos Elementary School District is located in Santa Barbara County. While there have been electric school buses in cities and counties across the US, BYD notes that the Los Olivos Elementary School District aims to become the first school district that has a 100% zero-emission (electric) school bus fleet.

BYD is a major Chinese automaker, but it has also long had an electric bus factory in Lancaster, California. This is where final assembly of The Achiever will take place. In particular, the people who will be putting the cute buses together are members of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation (SMART) workers Union, Local 105.

“We are deeply grateful to BYD’s school bus team for their encouragement and genuine enthusiasm for our little school district’s giant dream of investing in a healthier future by going electric,” Kathryn Roherer, a Los Olivos parent and volunteer, said. “This is an incredible opportunity to share with our students, and our neighbors throughout the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley, that even the smallest among us can help advance the goals of sustainable infrastructure and environmental justice.”

In addition to BYD supplying The Achiever, popular charging station company ChargePoint is supplying the charging solutions. “Through our partnership with BYD, we are delivering a turn-key solution to school districts looking to achieve their sustainability goals through electrifying their bus fleets,” said Rich Mohr, vice president, fleet, at ChargePoint. “Forward thinking districts like Los Olivos are making a positive impact within their community by implementing the infrastructure required to support electrification. With this project, not only has Los Olivos electrified the school bus fleet, but also expanded the charging network into workplace and public vehicle charging for staff and visitors.”

Read many more electric school bus stories here on CleanTechnica.

Related story and podcast: Electric School Buses Used To Support Maryland Energy Grid