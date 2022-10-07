Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
image by come2lee0 from Pixabay (free to use).

Batteries

Seaweed-Based Battery Powers Confidence in Sustainable Energy Storage

Published

Bristol-led team uses nanomaterials made from seaweed to create a strong battery separator, paving the way for greener and more efficient energy storage.

Sodium-metal batteries (SMBs) are one of the most promising high-energy and low-cost energy storage systems for the next-generation of large-scale applications. However, one of the major impediments to the development of SMBs is uncontrolled dendrite growth, which penetrate the battery’s separator and result in short-circuiting.

Building on previous work at the University of Bristol and in collaboration with Imperial College and University College London, the team has succeeded in making a separator from cellulose nanomaterials derived from brown seaweed.

The research, published in Advanced Materials, describes how fibres containing these seaweed-derived nanomaterials not only stop crystals from the sodium electrodes penetrating the separator, they also improve the performance of the batteries.

“The aim of a separator is to separate the functioning parts of a battery (the plus and the minus ends) and allow free transport of the charge. We have shown that seaweed-based materials can make the separator very strong and prevent it being punctured by metal structures made from sodium. It also allows for greater storage capacity and efficiency, increasing the lifetime of the batteries – something which is key to powering devices such as mobile phones for much longer,” said Jing Wang, first author and PhD student in the Bristol Composites Institute (BCI).

Dr Amaka Onyianta, also from the BCI, who created the cellulose nanomaterials and co-authored the research, said: “I was delighted to see that these nanomaterials are able to strengthen the separator materials and enhance our capability to move towards sodium-based batteries. This means we wouldn’t have to rely on scarce materials such as lithium, which is often mined unethically and uses a great deal of natural resources, such as water, to extract it.”

“This work really demonstrates that greener forms of energy storage are possible, without being destructive to the environment in their production,” said Professor Steve Eichhorn who led the research at the Bristol Composites Institute.

The next challenge is to upscale production of these materials and to supplant current lithium-based technology.

Paper: ‘Stable Sodium Metal Batteries in Carbonate Electrolytes Achieved by Bifunctional, Sustainable Separators with Tailored Alignment’ by Stephen Eichhorn, Amaka Onyianta  and Jing Wang et al in Advanced Materials.

Courtesy of University of Bristol.

Featured image by come2lee0 from Pixabay

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Batteries

Driving the Future of Rare Earth Mining in Australia

Chemistry was never really my strong point, and I can’t remember seeing neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) on the periodic table in high school, but...

1 day ago
silicon ev battery OneD silicon ev battery OneD

Batteries

GM Silicon EV Battery Mashup Makes Automotive History In US

GM launches first-of-its-kind R&D collaboration on new EV battery with silicon-infused graphite anode for low cost, high performance.

4 days ago
charge a new EV charge a new EV

Cars

How Should You Prepare Ahead To Charge A New EV?

It's important to digest the difference between levels of chargers, so you can make informed decisions.

September 29, 2022

Batteries

How We Can Give People The Range They Want Without Depleting Battery Supplies

A piece by my colleague Carolyn Fortuna earlier this month got me to thinking about how we can solve a huge conundrum in the...

September 27, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.