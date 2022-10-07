Australian Spatial Analytics — Autism to the Rescue

Australian Spatial Analytics (ASA) has been chosen by ACCIONA to produce the as-builts of the first design package as part of the MacIntyre Wind Farm project, the Powerlink Switching Station Civil Works package. For those of you who, like me, do not know what an as-built is: “as-built drawings are documents that allow a compare and contrast between the designed versus final specifications, and provide a detailed blueprint of the building and the land around it as actually constructed in the end.” According to Business Dictionary, as-builts are a “revised set of drawings submitted by a contractor upon completion of a project or a particular job. They reflect all changes made in the specifications and working drawings during the construction process, and show the exact dimensions, geometry and location of all elements of the work completed under the contract.”

The MacIntyre Wind Farm Precinct near Warwick has recently begun pouring the foundations for the first of its 180 wind turbines. In time, enough green energy will be produced to power over 700,000 homes.

“ASA train and employ remarkable young data analysts with autism who bring their exceptional abilities to the field of data analytics. (Young people with autism can be up to 40% faster at tasks requiring visual problem solving and pattern detection skills.) Specialising in spatial analytics, their team is simply faster and more precise at data processing. In fact, the majority of staff at ASA have been assessed as being in the top 3% of the population in areas such as spatial problem solving and pattern recognition, thoroughness and attention to detail.”

I spent several years as an educational consultant working with students experiencing Autistic Spectrum Disorder and their usually frustrated teachers. I was fond of saying: these are the children with the ability to change the world. I even suspected Elon before he outed himself on Saturday Night Live. So, I find it wonderful that people with ASD can use their unique talents in the renewable energy revolution and salute the work of companies like ASA.