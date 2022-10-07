Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Australian Spatial Analytics
Australian Spatial Analytics

Clean Power

Australian Spatial Analytics — Autism to the Rescue

Published

Australian Spatial Analytics (ASA) has been chosen by ACCIONA to produce the as-builts of the first design package as part of the MacIntyre Wind Farm project, the Powerlink Switching Station Civil Works package. For those of you who, like me, do not know what an as-built is: “as-built drawings are documents that allow a compare and contrast between the designed versus final specifications, and provide a detailed blueprint of the building and the land around it as actually constructed in the end.” According to Business Dictionary, as-builts are a “revised set of drawings submitted by a contractor upon completion of a project or a particular job. They reflect all changes made in the specifications and working drawings during the construction process, and show the exact dimensions, geometry and location of all elements of the work completed under the contract.”

The MacIntyre Wind Farm Precinct near Warwick has recently begun pouring the foundations for the first of its 180 wind turbines. In time, enough green energy will be produced to power over 700,000 homes.

“ASA train and employ remarkable young data analysts with autism who bring their exceptional abilities to the field of data analytics. (Young people with autism can be up to 40% faster at tasks requiring visual problem solving and pattern detection skills.) Specialising in spatial analytics, their team is simply faster and more precise at data processing. In fact, the majority of staff at ASA have been assessed as being in the top 3% of the population in areas such as spatial problem solving and pattern recognition, thoroughness and attention to detail.”

Australian Spatial Analytics

Australian Spatial Analytics. Photo courtesy of Acciona.

I spent several years as an educational consultant working with students experiencing Autistic Spectrum Disorder and their usually frustrated teachers. I was fond of saying: these are the children with the ability to change the world. I even suspected Elon before he outed himself on Saturday Night Live. So, I find it wonderful that people with ASD can use their unique talents in the renewable energy revolution and salute the work of companies like ASA.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He is long on Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Power

MacIntyre Wind Precinct Supports the Locals

Warwick is a very pretty town. Some of the historical buildings are stunning. I should know, I lived there for 8 years. The town...

September 21, 2022
MacIntyre Wind Precinct MacIntyre Wind Precinct

Clean Power

Let the Winds Blow — MacIntyre Wind Precinct

The MacIntyre Wind Precinct being built by Acciona Energia epitomizes Australia’s revitalized renewable energy industry. Although former Energy Minister Angus Taylor continues to snipe...

July 22, 2022

Clean Power

Understanding the Impact of Wind Conditions on Concentrating Solar Power Structures

NREL Embarks on Two-Year, SETO-Funded Computational Modeling Project High wind loads increase structural design costs of concentrating solar power (CSP) collector structures, such as...

January 4, 2022

Clean Power

World’s Greenest Companies Are Consistently Outperforming Their Non-Green Peers

The world's greenest and most sustainable companies have been highlighted in two parallel reports published this week by CDP, the non-profit global environmental disclosure platform,...

January 23, 2019

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.