Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Solutions? Methane emissions. Image from NASA, Scientific Visualization Studi
Image from NASA, Scientific Visualization Studio.

Fossil Fuels

14x More Methane Leaking From Gathering Lines Than U.S. EPA Estimates

Published

Enough methane gas leaks from pipelines between Permian wellheads and processing facilities to power 2.1 million homes, a study published Tuesday in Environmental Science and Technology Letters finds. The 213,000 metric tons of methane escaping from so-called gathering lines is 14 times higher than a previous EPA finding. The study represents the second finding that EPA is underestimating methane pollution in as many weeks and is at least the fourth such finding this year.

Methane, the main ingredient in so-called “natural gas,” is an extremely potent greenhouse gas, trapping more than 80 times more heat in the atmosphere than CO2 over a 20-year period. The assessment, conducted by researchers from Stanford, U. of Arizona, EDF, and Carbon Mapper, is based on aerial surveys and did not examine the mechanisms by which methane was escaping from gathering lines. Methane pollution, especially from oil and gas operations owned by private equity firms in the Permian Basin, is increasing — as is its prominence in global efforts to address the climate crisis.

Sources: E&E $, Houston Chronicle

Courtesy of Nexus Media News.

Related story: New Study Of The Permian Basin — A US Oil-Drilling Hotspot Is Kicking Out Far More Methane Than We Thought

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Water Act Clean Water Act

Buildings

The Clean Water Act Is In Jeopardy From A Conservative SCOTUS

What test should courts use to determine whether the Clean Water Act applies to EPA-designated wetlands? The answer could have significant implications for the...

5 days ago

Air Quality

EPA’s Chemical Safety Rule Tests the Biden Administration’s Commitment to Environmental Justice

In christening a new office of environmental justice, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan proclaimed Saturday that “underserved and overburdened communities are at the forefront of our...

September 30, 2022

Fossil Fuels

Identifying Undocumented Orphaned Oil & Gas Wells

Multiagency effort aims to identify and characterize lost wells, including methane emissions and other environmental impacts

September 10, 2022

Interviews

Interview With Terraform Founder Casey Handmer

When did you create Terraform, and what’s the story behind it? What was your initial inspiration? Terraform Industries was founded in late 2021, as...

August 29, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.