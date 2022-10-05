Tesla Model Y Is Best Selling Automobile In Switzerland In 2022, Tesla Model 3 is 3rd Best

The best selling automobile in Switzerland is now the Tesla Model Y. That’s not just electric cars, and it’s not just one month — it’s for the first 9 months of 2022. Furthermore, the Model Y’s older but somewhat smaller sibling, the Model 3, is the third best selling automobile in the Playground of Europe.

Showing just how much Tesla stands alone in this market, no other electric vehicle is in the top 20 (unfortunately). The third best selling electric vehicle in the country, the Škoda Enyaq, comes in at #22 in the overall auto sales list. It had just barely more than half of the sales of the Model Y in the first 9 months of the year.

Škoda is apparently a popular brand in Switzerland. It is the parent company of the model that splits the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 on the podium, with the Škoda Octavia taking second place.

With just two very popular models, Tesla hasn’t risen to the top of the brand rankings. German automakers still dominate that view, with Volkswagen (10.4%), Mercedes-Benz (8.7%), BMW (8.6%), and Audi (7.8%) in the top 4 positions. And then you’ve got aforementioned Škoda (7.6%). Tesla is down in 8th place (3.9%), having risen just barely ahead of Ford (also 3.9%).

Notably, Tesla’s sales in Switzerland in the first 9 months of 2022 were up 52.1%.

If you look only at fully electric vehicles, you can see that aside from Tesla’s top two models and the Škoda Enyaq, decently performing electric models included the Audi Q4 e-tron, the Fiat 500e, the Cupra Born, the Hyundai IONIQ 5, Volkswagen’s ID.4 and ID.3, and the Audi e-tron.

Overall, full electric vehicles accounted for 16.3% of auto sales in Switzerland in the first 9 months of the year, and plugin hybrids accounted for another 8.4%, coming to 24.7% of auto sales in total for plugin vehicles.

