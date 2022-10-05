Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Tesla Model Y Is Best Selling Automobile In Switzerland In 2022, Tesla Model 3 is 3rd Best

Published

The best selling automobile in Switzerland is now the Tesla Model Y. That’s not just electric cars, and it’s not just one month — it’s for the first 9 months of 2022. Furthermore, the Model Y’s older but somewhat smaller sibling, the Model 3, is the third best selling automobile in the Playground of Europe.

Showing just how much Tesla stands alone in this market, no other electric vehicle is in the top 20 (unfortunately). The third best selling electric vehicle in the country, the Škoda Enyaq, comes in at #22 in the overall auto sales list. It had just barely more than half of the sales of the Model Y in the first 9 months of the year.

Škoda is apparently a popular brand in Switzerland. It is the parent company of the model that splits the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 on the podium, with the Škoda Octavia taking second place.

With just two very popular models, Tesla hasn’t risen to the top of the brand rankings. German automakers still dominate that view, with Volkswagen (10.4%), Mercedes-Benz (8.7%), BMW (8.6%), and Audi (7.8%) in the top 4 positions. And then you’ve got aforementioned Škoda (7.6%). Tesla is down in 8th place (3.9%), having risen just barely ahead of Ford (also 3.9%).

Notably, Tesla’s sales in Switzerland in the first 9 months of 2022 were up 52.1%.

If you look only at fully electric vehicles, you can see that aside from Tesla’s top two models and the Škoda Enyaq, decently performing electric models included the Audi Q4 e-tron, the Fiat 500e, the Cupra Born, the Hyundai IONIQ 5, Volkswagen’s ID.4 and ID.3, and the Audi e-tron.

Overall, full electric vehicles accounted for 16.3% of auto sales in Switzerland in the first 9 months of the year, and plugin hybrids accounted for another 8.4%, coming to 24.7% of auto sales in total for plugin vehicles.

h/t Roman Müller

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

UK EV Share Grows, Tesla Model Y Overall Runner Up

Plugin electric vehicles took 22.4% share of the UK auto market in September, up from 21.6% year-on-year. Full electrics grew share, while plugin hybrids...

3 hours ago
Musk vs. Zelenskiy Musk vs. Zelenskiy

Clean Transport

Musk & Zelenskiy: A Missed Opportunity

Elon Musk is embroiled in a new Twitter disagreement, and he's missed the chance to garner the support of Ukrainian government officials to bolster...

8 hours ago

Cars

Some Even Harder Core Off-Road Teslas

In another recent article, I wrote about the growing trend of taking Model 3s and Model Ys to Moab, and not just sightseeing along...

13 hours ago

Cars

Tesla’s Targeting Huge Sales Push in Germany With Giga Berlin

With Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin now producing electric vehicles within Germany, the automaker is looking to significantly increase sales. While it’s currently producing and selling...

17 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.