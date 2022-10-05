In 2021, 40% of the Electricity Produced in the United States Was Derived from Non-Fossil Fuel Sources

The transition to electric vehicles is largely driven by a need to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and reduce emissions associated with burning fossil fuels. In 2021, 40% of the electricity produced by the electric power sector was derived from non-fossil fuel sources. Since 2007, the increase in non-fossil fuel sources has been largely driven by “Other Renewables” which is predominantly wind and solar. This has resulted in renewables (including hydroelectric) overtaking nuclear power’s share of electricity generation in 2021 for the first time since 1984. An increasing share of electricity generation from renewables has also led to a declining share of electricity from fossil fuel sources like coal, natural gas, and petroleum.

Notes:

Includes net generation of electricity from the electric power sector only. Net generation of electricity is gross generation less the electrical energy consumed at the generating station(s) for station service or auxiliaries. Electricity for pumping at pumped-storage plants is considered electricity for station service and is deducted from gross generation.

“Natural Gas” includes blast furnace gas and other manufactured and waste gases derived from fossil fuels.

“Other Renewables” includes wood, waste, geo-thermal, solar and wind.

“Other” category includes batteries, chemicals, hydrogen, pitch, purchased steam, sulfur, miscellaneous technologies, and, beginning in 2001, non-renewable waste (municipal solid waste from non-biogenic sources, and tire-derived fuels).

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, July 2022 Monthly Energy Review, Table 7.2b.

Courtesy of Vehicle Technologies Office. Transportation Analysis Fact of the Week #1258 — Fact #1258 Dataset.

Featured image courtesy of Vehicle Technologies Office.