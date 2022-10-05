Arthur The Electric Scooter Is Better Than A Car

It’s been a six-month love affair and Andy Brown of Brown & Co luxury rentals is still over the moon about her FONZ Moto Arthur 2 electric scooter. FONZ Moto (the Australian electric motorbike maker formerly known as Fonzarelli) has recently increased its production fivefold. Not satisfied with producing “green” bikes, FONZ prides itself on producing high-performing two-wheel EVs in a carbon-neutral factory.

In addition to a renewable power source to power manufacturing energy requirements, the new site is also designed to optimise light and space as well as provide improved ventilation. LED lighting with dimmers, sensors, and timers also reduce energy consumption.

FONZ founder Michelle Nazzari says FONZ has never wanted to offshore the motorcycle. They source as much as possible from local suppliers within 200 kilometres of their premises to minimise the environmental footprint. Although, some parts do come from offshore. “It makes sense to manufacture, particularly bulky components, locally to reduce our footprint and we have great local talent that have the skills to work with more specialised materials. For example, the skill to work with chrome alloy in the bike’s rock-solid frame — the likes of which is also used in roll cages and light aircraft for its strength and lightweight properties,” she adds.

Switching from a car to a scooter has saved Ms. Brown hours of time travelling between the luxury holiday homes she manages as part of her bespoke concierge business. What’s not to love? Arthur has stunning aesthetic, zero-emissions credentials and efficient running costs of less than $1 a week. Ms. Brown joins Sam the surfer as another satisfied customer.

Brown & Co. has been operating in Noosa for four years and battling traffic jams to ensure properties are at an impeccable standard and ready for hand-over. This has long been one of the challenges of the job.

“To get from place to place it’s much better to be on two wheels than four. On the Arthur I can take the property supplies I need on the back, I can make handsfree calls easily — given the bike is silent — and I can avoid Noosa Hills notorious traffic jams!

“This model’s got enough power to easily conquer those and also blends with our business values. Brown & Co values both eco-friendly choices and beautiful design, so the vehicle’s a perfect fit for us.” Andy has long been a two-wheel enthusiast, having resided in Bali and spent more than her fair share of time enjoying the freedom that comes with living life off the back of a scooter.

“I’ve had petrol scooters, motorbikes, e-bikes, the smaller, standing scooters and this is by far the best solution to run a business with. It’s fast enough to travel seamlessly through mainstream traffic and small enough to be able to get ahead at the lights.

“I’ve got my licence for a pillion passenger and I love taking my daughter, Izzy, on the back with me. There’s nothing like the freedom of being on two wheels and feeling the rush of air on your face. With the silence of the Arthur it reminds me of my fun days back in Bali … it’s just a bit more peaceful now.” Andy says she heard about FONZ though a friend and buying a trusted, Australian brand was important to her.

“I knew the bike would be quality and I’m not disappointed. I can literally plug it in anywhere to charge it up, I’ve never had any issues with range — despite the Noosa terrain — and it’s become quite the talking point around town. Everyone loves how it looks and many people are surprised it handles the hills so well but it’s just been great all round. I like to orbit around town in a matte Moon Grey colour sort of way.”