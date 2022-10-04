Who Will Educate The Masses About Electric Vehicles?

The latest advertising from General Motors promotes the company’s slogan: Electric vehicles for everyone! The EVs look great, and the prices are very attractive. But — who educates the masses? Who dispels the FUD (much of which was, until recently, promulgated by GM)? I had hoped that established carmakers would do so. But it looks like the ad campaign is based on feelings, not facts. Maybe that is the only way to sell a car?

So, who educates the masses? Will the slick ads and low prices get buyers into the dealership where well trained and enthusiastic sales staff will inform the innocent about range and charging times? “No sir, you don’t have to hold the charging cord for 10 hours as the car charges overnight.” Amazed gasp! No, madam, there is nowhere to put petrol in the vehicle. I hope so. I would like to hear of training programs for sales people.

I think that the reality will be that I will still be explaining EVs to people for several years to come at EV and off-grid expos (I have been to 8 in the last year), coffee mornings (we have one once a month at the local tavern), and even in my driveway as I water the garden. Yesterday morning, a lovely couple who were walking their dog saw the Tesla and stopped to ask the usual questions: How much does it cost? How far does it go? How long does it take to charge? Where do you charge it?

So often, they can’t believe the answers. They look for hidden costs (“don’t you have to replace the battery?”) and problems (“won’t it crash the grid?”). We really need some “teach me like I’m 3” advertising for EVs which inform the general public about how EVs actually get the job done. EVs for Dummies? EV 101?

However, there are simply too many intangible and unexplainable benefits to owning an EV over an ICEV. These are akin to describing a rainbow to a blind man. Until you’ve tried an EV, you can’t believe — believing is seeing. So, I think for a few years to come, we will be educating the masses one driveway conversation or one coffee morning at a time. As EV owners increase in number, the message will spread rapidly. We will educate the masses. Thankfully, GM should at least no longer be spreading FUD.

Featured photo by Kyle Field | CleanTechnica