Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
A look at Tesla quality control inside of Giga Berlin. (Source: Tesla)

Cars

Tesla’s Targeting Huge Sales Push in Germany With Giga Berlin

Published

With Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin now producing electric vehicles within Germany, the automaker is looking to significantly increase sales. While it’s currently producing and selling far fewer units than legacy automakers in the country, Tesla is hoping that will change in the months to come.

Tesla is aiming for a substantial sales push in Germany through the end of this year, as German publication Automobilwoche reported in September (via Barron’s). The report held that Tesla was looking to double its sales in Germany, which would effectively help the automaker overtake Toyota there.

Germany is Europe’s largest economy, and with auto giants such as Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi based in the country, it’s not exactly fertile ground for small foreign auto companies to take off. Still, Tesla isn’t exactly small these days, with a market cap that thwarts most of the auto industry as a whole, and a new factory in the country could be set to help with sales.

Tesla sold nearly 25,000 vehicles in Germany between January and August, representing a boost of about 37 percent year over year. Still, Tesla only has a 1.5-percent market share in the country’s overall auto market, with a roughly 16.5-percent market share in the battery-electric vehicle sector.

In the U.S., Tesla’s market share for all passenger vehicle sales is roughly 6 percent in 2022. Tesla accounts for about 66 percent market share across all BEVs.

To double its sales in Germany, then, Tesla would need to hit 50,000 units, which would be likely to overtake Toyota’s sales numbers. If it can reach around 80,000 sales in Germany in 2022 (a lofty increase of another 55,000 units this year), then it could have a shot at other foreign automakers, including Hyundai and Ford.

The move would be a boost of 150 percent from total unit sales in the last four months of the year.

Tesla’s Gigafactory in Grünheide is likely to help with the goal, potentially unlocking more affordable domestic prices and boosting demand in the long run. Still, the goal is ambitious and Tesla remains a luxury brand in Germany, with the Model Y costing about €70,000 ($68,652) compared to the average car price of €38,000 ($37,268), according to Statista.

Between increased supply from its Giga Berlin and the potential for lower pricing, some think Tesla could reach these ambitions, despite their loftiness. Whether Tesla succeeds or fails at the goal, however, the results could signal to investors how well the company performs in a mature and saturated auto market — an increasingly relevant subject amidst growing EV demand around the world.

Originally published by EVANNEX. By Peter McGuthrie

 

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Quadrant chart of sexy vs practicality by author Quadrant chart of sexy vs practicality by author

Biofuels

Sex/Unsexy, Practical/Impractical: Ground Transport Has Silly Nonsense & Boring Reality

All of us, most of the time, wander around on the surface of the Earth. A small percentage travel across rivers, lakes and oceans...

10 hours ago
Sexy and practical quadrant chart for energy by author Sexy and practical quadrant chart for energy by author

Batteries

Sexy/Unsexy, Practical/Impractical: There Are Mutts & Magnificent Beasts In Energy

What defines sexy? Lots of press. Frequent headlines. Gushing talking heads who should know better. Promises of massive deployment and profits. Glistening Photoshop renders....

12 hours ago

Cars

Norway’s Plugin Growth Flat In September, BEV Share Up

September saw Norway’s plugin electric vehicles take 89.1% of the market, down year on year from 91.5% share. Whilst full electrics saw very slight...

12 hours ago

Cars

Who is Veda Prime (aka Mark Carlile)?

Mark Carlile (aka Veda Prime) is no stranger to the business world, having worked in London, Paris, Singapore, and Brisbane in senior finance-related roles....

14 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.