Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Menhat desalinization
Courtesy of Menhat

Clean Power

Floating Solar Powered Desalinization Plant Debuts In Abu Dhabi (With Video)

Abu Dhabi startup Menhat says it has found a way to make a floating desalinization system that runs on sunlight with no emissions.

Published

Fresh water is a precious commodity. While two thirds of the Earth is covered by water, only 2.5% of it is drinkable or able to be used for irrigation purposes. That’s a problem in the arid countries like Abu Dhabi, but it is also becoming more of a problem in places like the American southwest. Desalinization may be the answer.

Of course, it is possible to desalinate ocean water, but it takes a lot of energy to do it. Manhat, a tech company based in Abu Dhabi, says it may have a partial solution. It has invented a floating system that can generate fresh water from the ocean without electricity. The device operates on solar energy to capture the water that evaporates on the surface of the ocean, condense it, and collect it in the form of fresh water. The ingenious system, which resembles a floating greenhouse, has the potential to transform how food and clean water are generated in the Arab Peninsula and other coastal regions across the world, according to DesignBoom.

When sunlight hits the surface of the ocean, it causes some of the water to evaporate. As the sun heats the floating structure, the water underneath it evaporates. Evaporation is one way of desalinating seawater, as all the impurities that make it salty are left behind. The angle of the collection cylinder prevents water droplets from evaporating back into the sea. When temperatures cool, the water distills and flows into a reservoir as fresh water.

Although this solar powered desalination process is already in use in many places around the world, the Abu Dhabi-based company wants to implement this solution on a larger scale. The startup plans to use its technology in floating farms, which would use its invention to provide fresh water for crop irrigation without the need for water transportation and associated emissions.

Also, unlike existing systems, the process will not produce brine, a condensate of salt and chemicals, which is harmful to marine flora and fauna. Finally, according to the company, the invention is less expensive than existing systems because it does not require heating or water compression.

A fuller explanation of how the Menhat floating water desalinization system works is presented in the somewhat fanciful video below. The company has not released any details about costs or technical capabilities of its system. The idea is intriguing, but we know the leap from concept to production can be daunting. When we know more, you’ll know more.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his home in Florida or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

floating solar floating solar

Clean Power

SolarDuck & RWE Will Build A Floating Solar Park In The North Sea (Video)

SolarDuck and RWE will work together on an offshore floating solar project in the North Sea that will include battery storage.

July 25, 2022
floating solar fort bragg us army north carolina floating solar fort bragg us army north carolina

Clean Power

US Army Tests Floating Solar Waters, US Navy Floats Nature-Based Climate Action

Floating solar arrays dovetail with Defense Department's nature conservation strategies as climate change, land encroachment threaten military facilities.

June 13, 2022
solar energy conversion efficiency perovskite NREL solar energy conversion efficiency perovskite NREL

Clean Power

The Solar Energy Multiverse Keeps Expanding: Perovskites, Shape-Shifting Molecules, & More

Solar energy has barely scratched the surface of its potential to decarbonize the global economy in time to avert catastrophic warming.

April 18, 2022

Clean Power

Small City Sets Example for Floating Solar, Empowered by NREL Data Set

A First-Ever Approach to Municipally Owned Floating Solar Emerges in Upstate New York Two city employees of Cohoes, New York, were brainstorming how to...

March 4, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.