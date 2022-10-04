EVgo & Chase Open First Charging Station Of 50-Station Partnership

EVgo and Chase recently announced that they installed and opened the first of 50 fast charging stations at banking branches across the United States. The first station opened in Carmel, Indiana, with 100 and 350 kW speeds.

Chase is installing EV chargers at 50 branches across the U.S. Come celebrate the first one to open in Carmel, IN! 🎉 Join us on Tuesday 10/4 from 9 – 11 a.m. EST. Power up with 100kW and 350kW high-power chargers and treats from @CrumblCookies 🍪 See you there! pic.twitter.com/IsYdiDs4gR — EVgo Fast Charging Network (@evgonetwork) September 30, 2022

More About The EVgo/Chase Partnership

Chase and EVgo announced their partnership in April, which says that it will test public rapid electric vehicle charging stations at 50 of its United States branches this summer. This complements Chase’s efforts to promote environmental responsibility in its retail locations by expanding on-site solar power to around 400 additional branches by the end of 2022.

“We’re always listening and taking feedback from customers when it comes to the branch experience, and we know environmental sustainability is important to them,” said Jennifer Roberts, CEO of Chase Consumer Banking, at the time of the announcement. “We’re excited to work together with EVgo to bring electric vehicle charging to our branches and offer this important service to thousands of customers and their communities.”

Fast chargers will be installed at select Chase branch locations in California, Indiana, Illinois, New York, Oregon, and Pennsylvania to provide hundreds of drivers with access to 100kW and 350kW charging stations. The bank expects all stations to be accessible by the summer of 2023. EVgo expects that its 50 charging stations will charge approximately 30 million electric vehicles each year, equivalent to 12,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide and the planting of about 196,000 trees.

“Reducing the amount of pollution from tailpipes will have real benefits for consumers and communities, and increasing the availability of convenient public fast charging gives more drivers peace of mind to switch to electric,” said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo in April. “Having access to fast charging in everyday settings of life – the local bank being a great example as well as an important community staple – is truly key. We’re excited to partner with Chase, and together with our shared values, we look forward to working together on decarbonizing transportation and improving our communities.”

Chase is also looking to continue its on-site solar power growth in the months ahead. Chase has installed solar systems at over 350 locations throughout Michigan, Arizona Nevada, and California, with additional projects in Florida, Ohio, Colorado, Illinois, Louisiana, Indiana and New York currently underway. By the end of 2022, Chase plans to have completed solar installations at approximately 400 additional branches as well as 125 carports – Solar panels installed over parking lots – across the country.

Banks Could Be An Ideal Place For DCFC Stations

In many cases, going to the bank sucks. With direct deposit, online banking, and ATMs, the need to stand in a bank line has gotten a lot smaller in recent years. But, when you do have to go down there, it can be a real time suck. Being able to pick up a charge while you’re there can probably make that trip a lot easier. It’s a place that you could end up spending a few minutes at, making it a great opportunity to charge.

Even when you don’t go down there very often now, adding fast chargers people in the community can use without doing any banking is also very helpful for people in the local community, which extends the impact of this deal beyond the bank itself.

Featured image provided by EVgo.