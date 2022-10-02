Tesla Achieves Record 343,830 Deliveries In 3rd Quarter — BREAKING

Tesla has just published its 3rd quarter production and delivery totals. The company produced a record 365, 923 vehicles and delivered a record 343,830 vehicles to customers.

Tesla added a special note this quarter to explain some delivery delays. “Historically, our delivery volumes have skewed towards the end of each quarter due to regional batch building of cars. As our production volumes continue to grow, it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity and at a reasonable cost during these peak logistics weeks. In Q3, we began transitioning to a more even regional mix of vehicle builds each week, which led to an increase in cars in transit at the end of the quarter. These cars have been ordered and will be delivered to customers upon arrival at their destination.”

So, if the numbers look a bit low to you (despite being new records for the company), that’s why.

Smoothing out crazy end of quarter delivery wave to reduce expedite costs & relieve stress on Tesla team. Aiming for steadier deliveries intra-quarter. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 2, 2022

Customer experience suffers when there is an end of quarter rush. Steady as she goes is the right move. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 2, 2022

This article has been updated with original charts. More articles focused on Tesla’s long-term trends and several additional charts are coming soon.