When it comes to expanding EV fast charging infrastructure in the United States and Canada, who would you say does the most to make it happen? Is it manufacturers like Tesla? Charging companies? Government officials? All of those people make the news with some regularity, but they’re far from the only people who make it happen. There are many people, like site hosts (often businesses), activists, and EV enthusiasts who push to expand charging in new areas.

That’s why EVgo has now launched the Connect the Watts National EV Charging Recognition Program. The new initiative will recognize top participants in the electric vehicle charging sector based on their level of involvement and achievements in achieving widespread fast charger installation. Nominations are now open, and they will be accepted until October 14, 2022. So, be sure to nominate any people you think deserve the nod.

“With the Inflation Reduction Act recently signed into law, the development of a nationwide EV charging network has more momentum than ever. EVgo recognizes that turning this momentum into results will require key players throughout the charging ecosystem to rise to the occasion,” said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. “Through the Connect the Watts National EV Charging Recognition Program, we look forward to making sure these heroes and trailblazers are celebrated for their important work in enabling an all-electric future.”

EVgo’s new “EV Charging Heroes” program will recognize individuals in various sectors who have contributed to the development of EV charging infrastructure. This includes site hosts, utilities, local and state governments, engineers, contractors and equipment vendors. Each year, those who meets EVgo’s criteria for excellence will be awarded accordingly.

The National EV Charging Recognition Program is the latest addition to Connect the Watts, an EVgo campaign dedicated to uniting the electric vehicle charging infrastructure community and identifying best practices in order to speed up fast charger installation.

The Connect the Watts initiative has united individuals integral to making EV charging more dependable and available throughout America since it began. After the first two conferences in 2021, which saw participation from over 200 people invested in transitioning transportation to electricity, four guides containing reliable practices for utilities, local permitting agencies, public funding programs, and the NEVI program have been published.

A digital certificate will be distributed to all EV Charging Heroes, along with a trophy to commemorate their accomplishments.

Who I’d Nominate For This

It’s easy to participate in adding EV charging infrastructure when funds are plentiful and public officials are looking for places to locate the results of the federal dollars they’re receiving. But, it wasn’t always this way. There was a time when putting in an EV charging station at a business was a bold move, and one that wasn’t sure to pay off. Sadly, many early EV charging installations in 2012 to 2014 didn’t survive because they didn’t help the businesses.

But, some people decided to push ahead anyway with EVs at their local businesses and other publicly accessible properties. These risky installations, often at the expense of the property owner entirely, were true pioneering accomplishments. If I were a reader, I’d definitely look for a local business or property owner who put in an early station and kept it going.

Featured image provided by EVgo.

