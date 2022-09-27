17 EV Models Have EPA Combined Rating of 100+ MPGe in Model Year 2022

For Model Year 2022 (MY 2022), 17 electric vehicle (EV) models achieved 100 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) or higher. MPGe is a unit of measure used by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to represent EV fuel economy in a common unit with gas-powered vehicles, where 33.7 kilowatt-hours of electricity are equal to the energy contained in one gallon of gasoline. Among those 17 models, there were a total of 37 unique configurations that achieved 100 MPGe or higher. The Tesla Model 3 in rear-wheel drive configuration achieved the highest rating for MY 2022 with 132 MPGe.

EVs include only all-electric vehicles.

There may be multiple configurations for a base model that distinguish characteristics such as drive type, battery size, wheel size, and trim specific options, and that require separate certification.

Only the base model names are shown and only the highest MPGe values are shown for each model name. Some models listed have configurations that fall below 100 MPGe.

Source: U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Fuel Economy Website, Compare Electric Vehicles Side-by-Side. Data accessed August 24, 2022.

Courtesy of US Department of Energy.