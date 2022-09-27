17 EV Models Have EPA Combined Rating of 100+ MPGe in Model Year 2022

For Model Year 2022 (MY 2022), 17 electric vehicle (EV) models achieved 100 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) or higher. MPGe is a unit of measure used by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to represent EV fuel economy in a common unit with gas-powered vehicles, where 33.7 kilowatt-hours of electricity are equal to the energy contained in one gallon of gasoline. Among those 17 models, there were a total of 37 unique configurations that achieved 100 MPGe or higher. The Tesla Model 3 in rear-wheel drive configuration achieved the highest rating for MY 2022 with 132 MPGe.
- EVs include only all-electric vehicles.
- There may be multiple configurations for a base model that distinguish characteristics such as drive type, battery size, wheel size, and trim specific options, and that require separate certification.
- Only the base model names are shown and only the highest MPGe values are shown for each model name. Some models listed have configurations that fall below 100 MPGe.
Source: U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Fuel Economy Website, Compare Electric Vehicles Side-by-Side. Data accessed August 24, 2022.
View the supporting data for this Fact of the Week
Courtesy of US Department of Energy.
