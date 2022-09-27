Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

17 EV Models Have EPA Combined Rating of 100+ MPGe in Model Year 2022

Published

For Model Year 2022 (MY 2022), 17 electric vehicle (EV) models achieved 100 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) or higher. MPGe is a unit of measure used by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to represent EV fuel economy in a common unit with gas-powered vehicles, where 33.7 kilowatt-hours of electricity are equal to the energy contained in one gallon of gasoline. Among those 17 models, there were a total of 37 unique configurations that achieved 100 MPGe or higher. The Tesla Model 3 in rear-wheel drive configuration achieved the highest rating for MY 2022 with 132 MPGe.

Vehicle Technologies Office. Transportation Analysis Fact of the Week #1257.

  • EVs include only all-electric vehicles.
  • There may be multiple configurations for a base model that distinguish characteristics such as drive type, battery size, wheel size, and trim specific options, and that require separate certification.
  • Only the base model names are shown and only the highest MPGe values are shown for each model name. Some models listed have configurations that fall below 100 MPGe.

Source: U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Fuel Economy Website, Compare Electric Vehicles Side-by-Side. Data accessed August 24, 2022.

View the supporting data for this Fact of the Week

Courtesy of US Department of Energy.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Volkswagen Uses Amazon’s Alexa To Answer Questions During ID.4 Test Drives

Taking a test drive can be a little awkward, especially for introverts. Your first experience with a car might end up being with a...

2 days ago

Autonomous Vehicles

Tesla Full Self Driving Beta: FSD Beta 10.69 Latest Observations

After 79 days without it, we recently regained access to Tesla FSD Beta (V10.69), along with Tesla’s latest software version, 2022. 20.15. A week...

2 days ago

Cars

Tesla Passes 10,000 Model Ys Produced At Texas Gigafactory

Elon Musk has an ambitious goal for 2030 for Tesla. He wants the US automaker to be producing 20 million vehicles a year by...

2 days ago

Cars

Tesla Community To Convene For 1st-Ever “TeslaCon” Event In Sunny Florida

Tesla Owners Florida, in partnership with Tesla and The Electrified Garage, invites the Tesla community to attend TeslaCon Florida 2022. A weekend of fun on the Florida...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.