Tesla Community To Convene For 1st-Ever “TeslaCon” Event In Sunny Florida

Tesla Owners Florida, in partnership with Tesla and The Electrified Garage, invites the Tesla community to attend TeslaCon Florida 2022. A weekend of fun on the Florida Space Coast with celebrity guests, education sessions, exhibitors (including EVANNEX), great food, and friends, this exciting event is open to members of Tesla Owners Florida (join here) and other sanctioned Tesla Owners clubs.

A look at some of TeslaCon’s featured speakers (Source: Tesla Owners Florida)

TeslaCon Florida 2022 takes place on the weekend of October 21st. Attendance, however, will be limited to 350 individuals. There’s a $125 registration fee that covers TeslaCon membership and includes meals on Friday and Saturday, full access to TeslaCon, along with cool raffle prizes and free giveaways.

This event will take place at the Radisson Resort at the Port in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The resort is near both the Kennedy Space Center and Port Canaveral. Following these events, optional activities may be offered for anyone wishing to extend their stay.

The Radisson Resort at the Port is a great facility with plenty of parking and a stunning pool to hang out with fellow TeslaCon attendees. Attendees can get a discounted room rate and the conference will take place directly inside the hotel.

The pool at the Radisson Resort at the Port.

On Friday, starting at 5:00pm, attendees can pick up their badge and meet the speakers, club members, and club leadership. Food will be provided, along with a cash bar. You can grab a selfie with the presenters and pick their brains!

Then, the Tesla convention will take place all day on Saturday. It will include presentations panels with Tesla celebrities, experts, and influencers. Breakfast and lunch will be provided (and is included in the TeslaCon fee).

Speakers being featured at TeslaCon include Sandy Munro of Munro and Associates, Ryan McCaffrey of the Ride the Lightning Podcast, Blake Fuller a Pikes Peak Winner, Brian Jenkins from the i1 Tesla YouTube channel, and Brooks Weisblatt from DragTimes.

The new logo for the first-ever “TeslaCon” event coming up in Florida this fall. (Source: Tesla Owners Florida)

Some of the other speakers will include Cory Steuben, President of Munro and Associates; Andrew Lutz from the Tesla Plaid Channel on YouTube; Chris Salvo of Electrified Garage; Warren Redlich; Chuck Cook; John Gibbs (Dr Know-it-all Knows It All), Zach Shahan from CleanTechnica (hello!); as well as Carl Driver from Michelin and David Dunn, Fleet and Facilities manager for the City of Orlando.

Other exciting speakers will be confirmed shortly. Key Tesla executives may attend via a live video feed, subject to availability.

The agenda is still being developed, but Saturday activities will start with breakfast in the hotel (free to TeslaCon attendees) starting at 7:30am. Main stage events start around 9:00am. Presentations will happen all morning and afternoon, and the expo will run all day. Lunch will also be provided for attendees, and the event will wrap up around 5:00pm.

There will be an informal gathering at a local brewery a few minutes walk from the Radisson for those who want to hang out during the evening. On Sunday, optional activities will be offered, including a trip to Kennedy Space Center, and there could be (if we’re lucky) a SpaceX launch that weekend.

In addition, the annual meeting of the presidents (and leadership) of the Tesla Owners Clubs of North America will happen at the hotel on Sunday, October 23rd. However, this remains a private meeting. TeslaCon attendees are not invited to this portion of the weekend but may have an opportunity to network and connect with Tesla club presidents from all over the country throughout the weekend activities.

Article courtesy of EVANNEX.