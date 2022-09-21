Volkswagen Shows Off Cool EV Concepts For Both On & Off-Road

One of the things that has held EV adoption back in the past was the lack of variety. Before electric trucks appeared on the scene, most EV models were economy cars, along with a few luxury sedans and crossovers following the Tesla recipe. It’s pretty clear that things have changed, and two of Volkswagen’s latest concepts show that it is going to continue to give potential EV buyers the variety that they crave.

VW’s On-Road Performer

Volkswagen revealed the ID.5 “Xcite” a few weeks ago. This car is a one-of-a-kind product created by Volkswagen’s three facilities in Saxony: Zwickau, Dresden, and Chemnitz. For one year, fourteen of the finest budding specialists worked on a project to showcase their abilities with great creativity and responsibility under expert direction — from initial design through bodywork and paintwork adaptation to technological commissioning.

The main aim of this year’s project was holistic mobility, which is reflected in the car’s design by vegan leather inside. The ID.5 GTX “Xcite” already comes equipped with an electric skateboard for the last few meters to the driver’s destination. This is the eighth such project finished since 2014.

“The ID.5 ‘Xcite‘ is a real eyecatcher. The entire team deserves a word of praise.” said Jens Rothe, Chairman of the General Works Council at Volkswagen Sachsen. “The project gives an impressive demonstration of the young specialists’ skills. At Volkswagen in Saxony, we currently have 573 apprentices and young people on dual courses of study. For us, high-quality training is not only necessary but also part of our social responsibility.”

The Xcite show vehicle is based on the standard ID.5 GTX02 with an 82 kWh battery and a top speed of 180 kilometers per hour. The apprentices molded their young ideas after seeing this car. They contributed their abilities in mechanics, body repair, and painting to the project’s design and implementation. The project was based on careful planning and extensive collaboration among young people, who worked independently.

Exterior modifications included extensive body renovation. The wheel houses were rebuilt, the door sill width was enhanced, and the front and rear fenders were updated. The automobile is painted in a matte/gloss color combination from the Lamborghini and Volkswagen paint libraries. The 22-inch forged aluminum wheel rims that are individually produced have a high-gloss finish and create a stunning presence.

The interior was adorned with both Alcantara and vegan leather, making a sustainability statement. The cockpit, steering wheel, door trims, and roof liner were improved. The seats themselves are eye-catching. The saddlers created a full, continuous design based on the ID honeycomb. On the center portions of the seats and door trims, the project logo was embroidered. This symbolizes the number of projects completed to date by combining the ID logo with a figure 8.

“For me, this project was really something quite special: working together as a team to achieve a goal, combining a number of different disciplines and working under real-life conditions such as budgeting, planning and implementation.” said Duncan Loibl, a young electronics technician who worked on the project. “As a result of Covid and temporary delivery bottlenecks, we had to overcome a number of obstacles as a team. We are all the more proud of our car and the knowledge we have gained. I am grateful for this experience and for the opportunity to take part in the ID.5 GTX ‘Xcite’ project.“

The car has a digital sound system created by the project team with gear from Gladen, Musway, and Bang & Olufsen, with 10 amplifiers, a subwoofer, and a total output of 2000 watts. The Teamgee H5 electric skateboard is also parked in the trunk as an added bonus for the final few meters from the parking lot to the driver’s destination.

This vehicle was part of an annual car design and modification program that’s used to train up-and-coming Volkswagen stars. Something similar has been done every year except for 2020, due to the COVID pandemic.

An Off-Road Concept For A Different Crowd

On-road tuner cars aren’t everyone’s cup of tea. Many people want to go on off-road adventures to see the backcountry. Another Volkswagen project aims to impress us, too.

This isn’t VW’s first ID.4 off-roadeo. Last year, the company modified an ID.4 to participate in the punishing Baja 1000 race, and it survived the segments it participated in. Changes were made to suspension and the radiator, as well as providing more skid plate protection for the vehicle’s underbelly. You can read all about that car here.

“The modular electric drive matrix (MEB) has enormous technical potential,” says Silke Bagschik, Head of the MEB Product Line. “For many of our customers, vehicles are much more than just a means of transport. With the ID. XTREME, we are raising electric mobility from VW to a new performance level.”

The new ID.XTREME is a one-of-a-kind off-road car that will turn heads with its tough look and exceptional power. Its rear axle has been enhanced for high performance, and the drive control unit has been adapted accordingly, increasing the system power by 65 kW to make it a whopping 285 kW — or about 30% more than the ID.4 GTX! “The ID. XTREME is made by enthusiasts at Volkswagen for ID. enthusiasts here in Locarno. We are really eager to find out how the fans of electromobility react to the vehicle. Based on the feedback from our community, we will decide how to proceed with the project,” adds Silke Bagschik.

With its raised rally running gear, 18-inch off-road wheels, modified crash member with additional front bumper and 50 mm-wider wings (all manufactured by 3D printing), the exterior of the VW ID. XTREME shows that it’s ready for any off-road adventure. The roof carrier with additional LED lights and completely closed aluminum underbody also equip this fully electric all-wheel drive vehicle for excursions away from paved roads.

The ID.XTREME concept car not only looks unique, but it sounds unique as well. The driving noise was developed in partnership with Volkswagen Design and is output to the exterior via a sound generator in the wheel housing. In the interior, you’ll be impressed by various highlights like Alcantara applications on the seats and other elements in an accent color of orange.

Like the on-road ID.Xcite, Volkswagen revealed the XTREME at the ID. Treffen in Locarno. That event was held from 6-10 September and could become a regular annual event for VW EV enthusiasts.

All images (including featured image) provided by Volkswagen.