TeslaCon Florida — Be There

TeslaCon Florida 2022 is coming up, and aside from some other top presenters who have been confirmed, I can now say that I will be there presenting as well.

Tesla Owners Florida is putting on the conference, with the support of The Electrified Garage and Tesla itself. Presenters include the venerable Sandy Munro, the prolific Ryan McCaffrey, the blisteringly fast Blake Fuller, also blisteringly fast Brooks Weisblatt (the DragTimes guy), and several other popular Tesla YouTubers, among others.

There will be presentations about the deep engineering of Tesla vehicles, Tesla’s manufacturing evolution & prowess, racing Tesla vehicles (I presume), Tesla Full Self Driving (Beta), Tesla AI, and more. David Dunn from the City of Orlando will also be there explaining how you electrify the vast fleet of a big city.

I won’t spoil it (plus, my presentation isn’t ready), but I will be presenting on the fast-shifting battery market, battery and battery mineral production expectations out through 2030, what that means for EVs, and related matters. (If you have any favorite sources, reports, facts, forecasts, or insights, be sure to share them.)

The location for the conference is the Radisson Resort at the Port in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

More details about logistics and such, via the TeslaCon website, are as follows:

The agenda is still being developed, but Saturday activities will start with breakfast in the hotel (free to TeslaCon attendees) from 7:30. Main stage events start around 9:00. Presentations will happen all morning and afternoon, and the expo will run all day. Lunch will also be provided for attendees, and the event will wrap up around 5:00pm. There’ll be an informal gathering at a local brewery a few minutes walk from the Radisson for those who want to hang out during the evening.

Possible Optional Activities

Sunday, October 23, 2022 Visit to the Kennedy Space Center — Tesla convoy from the Radisson Drone Photo — can we spell out Tesla or SpaceX using our cars?

Date TBD: SpaceX Launch — depending on SpaceX timeline

Note: The annual meeting of the presidents and leadership of the Tesla Owners Clubs of North America will happen at the hotel on Sunday Oct 23. This is a private meeting. TeslaCon attendees are not invited.

Travel/Accommodation

The hotel is just outside Cape Canaveral on Florida’s east coast. It is about 45 miles/45 minutes from Orlando International Airport (MCO) and about 3 hours from Fort Lauderdale (FLL) or Miami (MIA) depending on traffic.

For those staying at the Radisson, the hotel provides a shuttle every two hours to/from MCO and can arrange other transportation.

There is no requirement to stay at the hotel to attend the event.

Group discount ($159) for the Radisson at the Port: Booking Link

Guests can also call the hotel reservationist direct at 321-868-6573 or the Radisson Central reservationists at 800-333-3333 and mention group name: Florida Tesla Enthusiasts.

Discount start date: Wednesday, October 18, 2022; Discount end date: Monday, October 25, 2022; Last Day to Book: Tuesday, September 20, 2022

We will also have a block rate at the Springhill Suites next door to the Radisson if you prefer that:

Group discount ($229) for Springhill Suites: Booking Link

Discount start date: Wednesday, October 19, 2022; Discount end date: Monday, October 24, 2022; Last Day to Book: Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Questions? See our FAQ or email TeslaConFlorida@gmail.com. Florida club members can also use the TeslaCon channel in our Discord Server or email