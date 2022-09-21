Tesla Offers CCS Adapter For North America

Tesla has long offered a CHAdeMO adapter for Tesla drivers who want to be able to charge at CHAdeMO fast charging stations. But CHAdeMO is all but dead, as almost every EV on the market now uses CCS fast charging. Tesla Superchargers are all over the place and are really the only fast chargers most Tesla drivers will ever need, but with CCS chargers growing in number and capability, there’s surely a bit of desire to use them as well. Sometimes it’s simply more convenient to stop where a CCS charger is than where a Tesla charger is, depending on where you’re starting and where you’re going.

So, the news that Tesla is now offering a CCS adapter for Tesla drivers in North America is surely creating much celebration from Tesla owners around the USA and Canada.

CCS1 adapter now available in North America at https://t.co/J6bVjuzM4N pic.twitter.com/9ZmhOUO0S9 — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) September 21, 2022

Why Tesla doesn’t link directly to the adapter there, I don’t know, but once you get into the Tesla Shop and find your way over to the CCS adapter, you can see that the price is $250. That’s about what would have been expected from anyone who has ever bought or looked at a Tesla CHAdeMO adapter.

It’s a great thing to have! Thanks Tesla 🙂 pic.twitter.com/2zEyyPngGP — Bennett (@_bennettm_) September 21, 2022

Here’s more about the adapter from the description on the Tesla website:

“Expand your fast charging options with the Tesla CCS Combo 1 Adapter. The adapter offers charging speeds up to 250kW and can be used at third-party charging networks.

“The CCS Combo 1 Adapter is compatible with most Tesla vehicles. Some vehicles may require a retrofit to enable use of the CCS Combo 1 Adapter. Sign in to your Tesla account to check compatibility.

“Note: For vehicles requiring a retrofit, please check back in early 2023 for availability.

“CCS Combo 1 Adapter will begin shipping within two weeks of order placement.

“Maximum charge rates may vary from charge rates advertised by third-party stations. Most third-party stations are not capable of charging Tesla vehicles at 250kW. Tesla does not regulate the pricing or charging experience at third-party charging stations. For more details on charging practices, please consult the third-party network providers directly.

“CCS Combo 1 Adapter Owner’s Manual“

I have absolutely no need for such an adapter, so won’t be dropping $250 for one, but many Tesla drivers — especially the road warrior types — are. Why? Here are a few explanations:

It essentially doubles your fast-charging options on road trips. Since so many Teslas are hitting the road, having this adapter gives you these benefits: Charge at CCS station if Supercharger station is full Charge at faster CCS instead of V2 SC CCS might be cheaper than SC — Andy Slye (@slye) September 21, 2022

Scanning the thread of tweets under Tesla’s brought up a handful of other interesting comments. See the following.

The @evgonetwork ones have been added… You mean an expansion to additional ones, I suppose. — Dennis Pascual (@dennis_p) September 21, 2022

Retrofits begin 2023. Check your Mobile App under Service for more information regarding it — Bennett (@_bennettm_) September 21, 2022

Third party CCS chargers implies that at some point there will be Tesla CCS1 chargers. Will Tesla see the light and switch to CCS for future North American vehicles at some point in the future? Say early 2023. pic.twitter.com/KMwN0UB9ne — Skye Malcolm (@Skye_Borg) September 21, 2022

I’m not really sure that implies that, but it’s an interesting consideration, especially since Tesla has already switched to CCS in Europe.