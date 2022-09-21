Connect with us

Image courtesy of Tesla.

Clean Transport

Tesla Offers CCS Adapter For North America

Published

Tesla has long offered a CHAdeMO adapter for Tesla drivers who want to be able to charge at CHAdeMO fast charging stations. But CHAdeMO is all but dead, as almost every EV on the market now uses CCS fast charging. Tesla Superchargers are all over the place and are really the only fast chargers most Tesla drivers will ever need, but with CCS chargers growing in number and capability, there’s surely a bit of desire to use them as well. Sometimes it’s simply more convenient to stop where a CCS charger is than where a Tesla charger is, depending on where you’re starting and where you’re going.

So, the news that Tesla is now offering a CCS adapter for Tesla drivers in North America is surely creating much celebration from Tesla owners around the USA and Canada.

 

Why Tesla doesn’t link directly to the adapter there, I don’t know, but once you get into the Tesla Shop and find your way over to the CCS adapter, you can see that the price is $250. That’s about what would have been expected from anyone who has ever bought or looked at a Tesla CHAdeMO adapter.

Image courtesy of Tesla.

Image courtesy of Tesla.

Here’s more about the adapter from the description on the Tesla website:

“Expand your fast charging options with the Tesla CCS Combo 1 Adapter. The adapter offers charging speeds up to 250kW and can be used at third-party charging networks.

“The CCS Combo 1 Adapter is compatible with most Tesla vehicles. Some vehicles may require a retrofit to enable use of the CCS Combo 1 Adapter. Sign in to your Tesla account to check compatibility.

“Note: For vehicles requiring a retrofit, please check back in early 2023 for availability. 

“CCS Combo 1 Adapter will begin shipping within two weeks of order placement.

“Maximum charge rates may vary from charge rates advertised by third-party stations. Most third-party stations are not capable of charging Tesla vehicles at 250kW. Tesla does not regulate the pricing or charging experience at third-party charging stations. For more details on charging practices, please consult the third-party network providers directly.

CCS Combo 1 Adapter Owner’s Manual

I have absolutely no need for such an adapter, so won’t be dropping $250 for one, but many Tesla drivers — especially the road warrior types — are. Why? Here are a few explanations:

Scanning the thread of tweets under Tesla’s brought up a handful of other interesting comments. See the following.

I’m not really sure that implies that, but it’s an interesting consideration, especially since Tesla has already switched to CCS in Europe.

 
