Dacia Manifesto
Image courtesy of Dacia

Dacia Manifesto Is The EV For Rugged Outdoors Folks

The Dacia Manifesto is only a concept that will never make it into production, but if it ever did, Dacia would have a sure-fire hit.

Dacia is the value brand for people who want low cost, dependable transportation like the Dacia Spring electric SUV. At the Paris auto show in October, the company will showcase its Manifesto Concept, which is packed with innovative ideas to delight those who want to get outdoors in a zero emissions vehicle.

Dacia Manifesto

Image courtesy of Dacia

Dacia says it has no plans to put the Manifesto into production, which is a shame, as it would appeal strongly to plenty of people. But many of the innovations included in the concept will be included in its upcoming production cars. The Dacia Manifesto embodies what Dacia calls the three pillars of its business model:

  • Essential but cool
  • Robust and outdoor
  • Eco-smart

It supports the company’s mission to help owners embrace outdoor adventure with accessories like the prototype rooftop tent and camp mattress that will be available on the Dacia Jogger when it debuts next year. “Conceptually, the Manifesto shows how far Dacia could go for truly gung-ho wilderness types,” the company says in a press release.

Dacia Manfesto

Image courtesy of Dacia

For the Manifesto, the designers got rid of everything they could and gave most of what’s left more than one use. They got rid of things like glass and doors. The body panels are made from a material Dacia calls Starkle, which contains 20% recycled plastic. There are YouClip attachments everywhere that allow people to mount stuff inside, outside, or on the roof with bungee cords. Starkle and YouClip are headed for the next-generation Dacia Duster crossover.

The tires are solid rubber and resemble the airless tires pioneered by Michelin. They are rugged and durable, which means there is no need for a spare. Dacia says it’s talking to tire manufacturers now, but don’t expect to see these up for sale soon, according to Autoblog.

When you get where you are going far off road, there is a removable 2.25 kWh battery mounted at the rear to power tools and accessories. Just above the battery is a flat workspace. The big headlight in front can be removed and used as a camping lantern. An electric winch is mounted below the headlight.

The seat covers double as sleeping bags. The steering wheel and instrument panel are covered in cork and recycled rubber. The small instrument panel is water resistant so the cabin can be cleaned with a hose. Instead of a touchscreen, there is a cellphone mount. Simple and cost effective.

Dacia Manifesto

Image courtesy of Dacia

“With this concept car, we are delving further into the great outdoors, creating an easy and accessible way to enjoy the fresh air, whether for business or pleasure,” the company says.

Then there is the multi-function roof that is a derivation of the one used on the Sandero Stepway and Jogger. It folds out and includes adjustable roof bars to carry all kinds of luggage and sporting equipment to enjoy while exploring the outback. It makes a dandy elevated sleeping platform, too.

Dacia Manifesto

Image courtesy of Dacia

Manifesto meets all the outdoor criteria for an off road adventure vehicle, with its 4-wheel drive, high ground clearance, large wheels and tires, and a body that stands up to even the toughest terrain and most rugged use. If Dacia builds it, they will come!

 
