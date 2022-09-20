Connect with us

AMP Energy Plans 1.2 Gigawatt Solar Cell & Module Fab In India

Privately owned renewable energy generation company AMP Energy has announced plans to set up a vertically integrated solar modules manufacturing facility. 

According to media reports, AMP has decided to set up the facility in joint venture with Websol Energy Systems. The facility is expected to have production capacity of 1.2 gigawatts of mono-PERC solar cells and modules. AMP will hold a 49% stake in the joint venture company. 

The facility is expected to be set up the state of West Bengal in two phases of 600 megawatts each. As per terms of the joint venture agreement, AMP will procure 50% of the solar modules produced at the facility, while the balance will be sold on the market. 

Announcement of this joint venture comes at an opportune time for both companies. The Indian government has implemented a number of direct and indirect trade barriers for use of imported modules, specifically those manufactured in China. A limited domestic module manufacturing capacity means that the cost of modules has increased sharply. 

On the other hand, the government has introduced measures to boost domestic manufacturing. For example, the government has initiated a $2.5 billion production-linked incentive scheme for vertically integrated module manufacturing facilities. It has also announced a policy incentivizing state governments to provide land, general infrastructure, and cheap electricity to renewable energy equipment manufacturers. 

A number of Indian and international companies have already started work on setting up module manufacturing facilities. These include First Solar, Premier Energies, and Tata Power. One of India’s largest industrial conglomerates, Reliance Industries, has also announced aggressive plans to set up solar module manufacturing facilities and is one of the beneficiaries of the production-linked incentive scheme. 

With a clear opposition to imported equipment by the government and an aggressive push for self-sufficiency, more of such deals can be expected in the future. 

 
An avid follower of latest developments in the Indian renewable energy sector.

